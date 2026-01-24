Who Makes Walmart's Great Value Butter? Rumor Has It This Familiar Brand Does

A shopper's pre-dinner surprise highlighted online speculations about manufacturing products and brand packaging. As one TikTok creator opened packages of Land O' Lakes butter, the buyer was faced with butter sticks wrapped in Walmart's Great Value brand labels. On TikTok, several shoppers are convinced that the butter is in fact the same and that brands and packaging simply drives price differences. "I'm sure Land 'O Lakes makes the Great Value butter and they mixed up the wrappers on the line," wrote a TikTokker. "The amount of people that don't know it all comes from the same factories is INSANE," added another. One commenter on Facebook recalled being informed by a worker that machines would be stopped for labels to be switched and packaging to continue.

Walmart customers appreciate the price point of Great Value products. "Everything is made by some other company and just branded Great Value Sam's choice, etc.," wrote a Redditor. "Never had a problem with Great Value honestly. Especially given the fact that most, if not all Great Value products are made and packaged by their name brand counterparts." Sara Lee has been linked to Great Value White Bread, and Peter Pan has been associated with Great Value Peanut Butter, for example, but it can take some detective work to determine concrete answers.