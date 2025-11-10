If you are used to looking up the best ingredient to use in your recipe and seeing nothing but expensive options, you might assume learning about Jacques Pépin's favorite butter means your wallet is about to get a lot lighter. However, the man often has more humble tastes than Americans would expect from a French chef. Of course, like any gourmand, Pépin has his indulgent favorites, like caviar and Champagne, but day to day, he often eats the simplest things, like English muffins with jam and cornflakes. And of course, he loves bread and butter too, and for Pépin, that butter is Land O'Lakes.

Despite hearing from many food influencers and celebrity chefs about hunting down the best gourmet ingredients, sometimes what is most common is also what's best. Even Pépin's love of Land O'Lakes started out purely practical. As he told Food & Wine, "Years ago, I started using Land O'Lakes because it was one of the only butters I could find. It's still a favorite of mine." Land O'Lakes is such a common grocery store butter brand that it's found basically anywhere you can buy food, even in budget shops like Dollar General. It may not have the full, rich flavors of some of the more expensive butters, but Land O'Lakes is more than good enough to cover 90% of your butter needs without shelling out too much.