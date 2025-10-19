These 3-Ingredient Italian Mashed Potatoes Feature A Fall Spice

Mashed potatoes are a comforting and versatile dish that suits a variety of occasions, from simple meals at home to dinner parties and elaborate holiday celebrations. When made well, mashed potatoes are warm, creamy, savory, and just delicious. They are wonderful when made simply, but also benefit from ingredients that can seriously upgrade mashed potatoes. It's no wonder you can find this dish in the cuisines of many countries around the world, like Irish colcannon potatoes, cheesy French pommes aligot, and aloo bharta, spiced Indian mashed potatoes. Classic mashed potatoes made in Italy are no exception. This version is decadently smooth, features the warm notes of nutmeg, and is creamy and rich from a combination of butter and milk, and sometimes grated Parmesan cheese.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a three-ingredient version of Italian mashed potatoes that features russet potatoes, heavy cream, and ground nutmeg (along with salt). To keep to three ingredients and add extra creaminess, heavy cream is used to replace the butter and milk. Tender, boiled russet potatoes are passed through a ricer, the same kitchen device used to mash potatoes for gnocchi, and then whisked well by hand with the other ingredients. This creates the characteristic smoothness of Italian mashed potatoes. Don't leave out the grated nutmeg, which provides the final aromatic touch. Keep this Italian mashed potato recipe in mind the next time you're looking for the perfect accompaniment to a variety of second courses.