Crock Pot Chicken Cacciatore Recipe

Cooking food in a crock pot is one of our all-time favorite ways to prepare a meal that is loaded with flavor without putting in hours of effort. Slow cookers do exactly that — cook food slowly — and most of the work takes place inside the appliance. Tasting Table recipe developer Julianne De Witt put together this crock pot chicken cacciatore recipe that highlights everything we love about slow-cooked meals. Sure, you'll have to chop up some vegetables, sear the chicken, and combine a few ingredients, but the rest comes together with minimal effort.

De Witt shares, "What I love about this dish is that it's healthy, flavorful, and hearty. I like to serve this with rice, pasta, or soft polenta and fresh, crusty bread for soaking up all the delicious sauce." Even better, enjoy this delicious meal for dinner and savor the leftovers. "This dish tastes even better the next day," De Witt says, and it'll easily last a few days in a sealed container.

While most people have an idea of chicken cacciatore, De Witt comments on its origins: "It is thought that this hearty stew, dated back to 14th century Italy, was originally made with rabbit or game and readily available herbs such as parsley and oregano. This recipe was likely created for hunters to keep them nourished while they were out on a hunt." Whether or not you hunted the meat yourself, this crock pot chicken cacciatore is sure to satiate your appetite.