Vegan Tempeh Marsala Recipe

If you have committed to a vegan lifestyle and miss the savory and comforting experience of chicken Marsala, this tempeh Marsala recipe is for you. Tempeh, made from fermented soybeans, makes a great chicken substitution in this recipe. It's full of protein, rich in probiotics, nutrient dense, low in carbs, and a great source of fiber. The texture lends itself to soaking up the rich Marsala sauce, and pairing it with the umami flavor of mushrooms makes this dish so good that you'll never miss the original version again.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Tempeh has become one of my favorite protein sources. It is inexpensive to buy, has a long shelf life in the fridge, and can make any vegan dish heartier. This dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner but also fancy enough to serve when entertaining." This versatile cozy dinner can be served alone, over pasta, or with rice.