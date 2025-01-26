Vegan Tempeh Marsala Recipe
If you have committed to a vegan lifestyle and miss the savory and comforting experience of chicken Marsala, this tempeh Marsala recipe is for you. Tempeh, made from fermented soybeans, makes a great chicken substitution in this recipe. It's full of protein, rich in probiotics, nutrient dense, low in carbs, and a great source of fiber. The texture lends itself to soaking up the rich Marsala sauce, and pairing it with the umami flavor of mushrooms makes this dish so good that you'll never miss the original version again.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Tempeh has become one of my favorite protein sources. It is inexpensive to buy, has a long shelf life in the fridge, and can make any vegan dish heartier. This dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner but also fancy enough to serve when entertaining." This versatile cozy dinner can be served alone, over pasta, or with rice.
Gather the ingredients for vegan tempeh Marsala
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up tempeh, a shallot, garlic, and mushrooms. You can use any type of mushrooms, and feel free to use a mix of your favorites. Fresh thyme is an optional topper for this dish and adds an element of earthy freshness with a hint of lemon essence.
You'll need some dry goods — namely, soy sauce, all-purpose flour, vegetable broth, Marsala wine, and vegan noodles. We've used a wide noodle, but any type will work for this meal. Head to the dairy aisle for vegan butter, then check your pantry at home for olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic granules.
Step 1: Slice the tempeh
Slice the tempeh into 1 inch–wide and ¼ inch–thick squares.
Step 2: Heat up water and soy sauce
Add ¾ cup water and the soy sauce to a pan that pairs with a steamer and bring the heat to medium.
Step 3: Steam the tempeh
Add the tempeh to the steamer that fits over the pan and steam for 15 minutes. If you don't own a steamer, just place the tempeh in the water and soy sauce.
Step 4: Make the dredging mixture
Stir together 3 tablespoons flour, the salt, garlic granules, and black pepper.
Step 5: Dredge the tempeh
Lightly dredge the steamed tempeh in the flour mixture.
Step 6: Add oil to a pan
Add the olive oil to a pan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 7: Cook the tempeh
Add the tempeh and cook each side for 4 minutes, then remove the tempeh from the pan.
Step 8: Add butter to the pan
Add the butter to the same pan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 9: Add the vegetables to the pan
Add the shallots, garlic, and mushrooms and cook for 8 minutes.
Step 10: Add the flour
Now, add the remaining 1 tablespoon flour and stir.
Step 11: Add the Marsala wine
Add the Marsala wine, stir, and cook on medium for 5 minutes to cook off the alcohol.
Step 12: Add the broth
Add the broth and stir frequently while it cooks and thickens for about 10 minutes.
Step 13: Add the tempeh
Add the cooked tempeh and simmer for 15 minutes while you cook the pasta.
Step 14: Bring a pot of water to a boil
Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
Step 15: Cook the pasta
Cook the pasta according to the package directions, and then drain.
Step 16: Combine the pasta and mushrooms, and serve
Combine the pasta and the mushroom tempeh mixture, optionally top with thyme, and serve. If you are not serving immediately, you'll want to add more vegetable broth to loosen up the noodles.
Vegan Tempeh Marsala Recipe
Starring the nutrient-rich tempeh, this vegan recipe delivers a fully plant-based version of the mushroomy Italian favorite chicken Marsala.
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) package tempeh
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon garlic granules
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter, divided
- 1 shallot, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 cups sliced mushrooms
- ¾ cup vegan Marsala wine
- ¾ cups vegetable broth, plus more, if needed
- 6 ounces wide-noodle vegan pasta
Optional Ingredients
- Fresh thyme, for garnish
Directions
- Slice the tempeh into 1 inch–wide and ¼ inch–thick squares.
- Add ¾ cup water and the soy sauce to a pan that pairs with a steamer and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the tempeh to the steamer that fits over the pan and steam for 15 minutes. If you don't own a steamer, just place the tempeh in the water and soy sauce.
- Stir together 3 tablespoons flour, the salt, garlic granules, and black pepper.
- Lightly dredge the steamed tempeh in the flour mixture.
- Add the olive oil to a pan and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the tempeh and cook each side for 4 minutes, then remove the tempeh from the pan.
- Add the butter to the same pan and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the shallots, garlic, and mushrooms and cook for 8 minutes.
- Now, add the remaining 1 tablespoon flour and stir.
- Add the Marsala wine, stir, and cook on medium for 5 minutes to cook off the alcohol.
- Add the broth and stir frequently while it cooks and thickens for about 10 minutes.
- Add the cooked tempeh and simmer for 15 minutes while you cook the pasta.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Cook the pasta according to the package directions, and then drain.
- Combine the pasta and the mushroom tempeh mixture, optionally top with thyme, and serve. If you are not serving immediately, you'll want to add more vegetable broth to loosen up the noodles.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|606
|Total Fat
|23.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|65.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|5.5 g
|Sodium
|916.0 mg
|Protein
|27.9 g
What is tempeh, and what are some ways to use it?
A staple food in Indonesia, tempeh is a versatile, plant-based protein that has a nutty earthy flavor, like a cross between mushroom and nuts. It's made through a fermentation process and, similar to sourdough and yogurt, requires a starter that is combined with soybeans and sometime incorporates a grain, such as barley or rice. Because of the fermentation process, tempeh provides natural probiotics for gut health and boasts a high protein count of 30 grams per cup.
Since tempeh absorbs any flavors that it's cooked with, it can easily transform traditionally meat-based recipes into vegan versions. Tempeh typically comes packaged in a square or rectangle shape. You can slice it into thin or thick pieces, cube it, or crumble it. In this recipe, we're slicing it into squares. This shape also works well when marinating the tempeh for grilling, baking it to create tempeh bacon, using it in sandwiches, or making a plant-based breakfast casserole. If you cube tempeh, it works well in a stir-fry, a curry, or tossed in a salad. Or, try it crumbled into soups or chilis. You can even make sausage out of it like in this vegan biscuits and gravy recipe.
Why isn't Marsala wine always vegan, and what can I use as a vegan substitute?
At first thought you might think that all wine is vegan, but some winemakers use finishing ingredients that contain animal products. These ingredients include gelatin made from animal bones, egg whites or eggshells, casein, or isinglass, which is extracted from fish bladders. If the label doesn't include an ingredient list, you may have to check with the manufacturer to confirm ingredients if you follow strict vegan rules.
If you would like to substitute the Marsala wine in this recipe, there are many options. Look for a vegan sherry or Madeira as an easy substitute. A simple way to recreate Marsala is to combine vegetable broth with a small amount of sugar, molasses, or balsamic vinegar. Some other combinations involve mixing equal parts brandy and unsweetened grape juice or using a vegan white wine with a couple teaspoons of maple syrup. Or, try using three parts apple juice with one part red wine vinegar.