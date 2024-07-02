Why You Should Never Peel The Skin Before Boiling Starchy Potatoes

Potatoes fall into two main categories: the waxy and the starchy type. Each of these varieties needs to be prepared and cooked in a certain way in order to bring out the best in them, and the starchy ones, arguably, need the most care and attention. For instance, something as simple and almost intuitive as peeling the skin before boiling could be the reason your starchy potatoes end up overcooked or waterlogged.

Stand-out traits of starchy potatoes are, on one hand, that they contain a lot of starch and, on the other hand, they have low moisture content. This means they absorb water when boiled. However, with the peel intact, the starch molecules are shielded from taking in too much liquid and acquiring an unpleasant mealy consistency instead of the nice creamy texture we love. Additionally, peeled potatoes lose starch to the boiling water, which, while resulting in a lighter mashed potato dish, makes them more likely to fall apart in the pot.

Furthermore, waiting to peel starchy potatoes until after they're cooked is a time-saving hack. We all know how peeling raw potatoes can be a hassle, but once those taters are hot, soft, and cooked through, removing the skin with your fingers is much easier and takes less time. Typical starchy potatoes include russet, King Edward, and Norchip. Waxy varieties tend to be the baby or new potatoes that you'd boil for a potato salad, such as fingerling, red bliss, and red Adirondack.