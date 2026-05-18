12 Essential Tips And Tricks For Grilling Vegetables

Folks often gear up to throw away their grills after going vegetarian or reducing their meat intake. But the truth is that grilling fruits and vegetables can actually expand your grilling horizons. In addition, grilling vegetables certainly does not make you a vegetarian, as meat and veggies can thrive side by side over open flames. As a plant-based recipe designer and chef, some of my best work is done outside, flames a' blazing and spatula whirling. I've been grilling since I could walk, and spent most of my springs, summers, and falls grilling at least a few times a week. With burgers and lamb chops as my area of expertise for many years, I pivoted, expanded my horizons, and explored the world of vegetarian grilling. I've made mistakes, learned from them, and that's how I've gathered these essential tips you need when grilling vegetables, as the process can look quite different than ribs or dogs.

Veggies vary greatly in water content, texture, size, and their need to be cooked thoroughly. There's not a vegetable that can't be grilled; the methodology just varies, sometimes quite substantially. However, there are overall rules to grilling vegetables that you can apply across the board to ensure tender, flavorful outcomes. If you plan on tossing produce on the barbie this summer, then it's important to prepare yourself like the grill master you are.