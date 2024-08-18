When You Should Use Foil When Grilling Corn

Of all the best barbecue side dishes, corn on the cob is the simplest, most classic side to throw on the grill alongside burgers, hot dogs, or smoked meat. Just as the grill enhances a burger's flavor and provides a crispy, charred exterior, grilling corn can bestow the same taste and textural benefits. That said, you can manipulate texture and flavor with the use of tin foil. Tasting Table has consulted private chef and Brazilian grill master Silvio Correa for his expert opinion on when you should use foil to grill corn.

Wrapping corn on the cob in foil before grilling it will effectively insulate it from the smoke and intense heat of the grill grates. The foil-wrapped corn will use its own water content to "steam the kernels, resulting in tender corn with less char," Correa explains. You'll get a sweeter, juicier bite of corn with this technique. Correa says, "This method is ideal for adding flavored butter or herbs inside the foil for extra taste."

Correa also shares the merits of omitting foil altogether to impart "a beautiful char and smoky flavor. It's perfect for those who enjoy a more rustic, slightly crisp texture." Foil is what makes the difference between sweet, juicy kernels and charred, smoky kernels. It's really a win-win situation! Both methods require you to turn the cobs every three to five minutes for even cooking.