Michael Symon's Easy Grilling Tip That Gives Vegetables Picture-Perfect Char
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Celebrity chef Michael Symon is an Iron Chef veteran and made multiple appearances on "BBQ USA." So, we probed his knowledge about all things grilling in an exclusive interview. While meat may be the star of many cookouts, vegetables are equally deserving of a place on the grill. Those smoky, textured char marks bring a uniquely delicious taste and texture to any vegetable you want to throw over hot flames or coals. So, we asked Chef Symon what his biggest grilling tip is for vegetables, and he emphasized the temperature of your grill.
"Make sure your grill's hot," he said. "Also, have it set up so one side's hot and the other side's basically off, so you have a place to get them to as they're cooking." Just as you want a frying pan to be nice and hot before searing vegetables or an oven to be preheated to get a nice crispy exterior on roasted vegetables, a hot grill grates are crucial for instilling the desired charred grill marks. However, you shouldn't grill veggies over high heat the entire time, which is where the low-heat side of the grill comes into play. The indirect heat provided by the side of the grill that's "basically off" will finish cooking your vegetables until they have tender and juicy interiors. Additionally, Chef Symon said that for thicker vegetables, "You can get them off the heat and close the lid to finish them, which makes it easier."
More grilling tips from Chef Michael Symon and beyond
A hot grill will get your veggies nice and charred on the outside, but a crucial grilling tip is to coat the grill grates with a high-smoke-point oil. The oil will ensure that the veggies don't get stuck to the grates and ruin all that char you've cultivated. Speaking of flipping, Chef Symon had another helpful suggestion for more efficient and safe grilling. "A great cheat is a grilling basket," he told us. "If it's asparagus — put them in the basket and clamp them down. Then you're flipping a whole basket as opposed to 20 pieces of asparagus. It allows you to be more consistent." A grill basket will save you time to safely maneuver delicate vegetables. Hearty vegetables are easier to manipulate, but the thickness of your vegetables matters for grilling integrity. You want to cut your vegetables into thick enough chunks to char without burning the entire veggie to a crisp. But grilling vegetables whole risks burnt exteriors and raw interiors.
If you find your vegetables to be a bit too al dente coming off the grill, you can use the residual heat from the veggies themselves to finish off the rest of the cooking. If you place your vegetables in a bowl and cover with foil or a lid, within minutes, they'll be perfectly tender. Wondering what vegetables to grill? Check out our long list of delicious grilled vegetable recipes that span the seasons.