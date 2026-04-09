Michael Symon's Easy Grilling Tip That Gives Vegetables Picture-Perfect Char

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Celebrity chef Michael Symon is an Iron Chef veteran and made multiple appearances on "BBQ USA." So, we probed his knowledge about all things grilling in an exclusive interview. While meat may be the star of many cookouts, vegetables are equally deserving of a place on the grill. Those smoky, textured char marks bring a uniquely delicious taste and texture to any vegetable you want to throw over hot flames or coals. So, we asked Chef Symon what his biggest grilling tip is for vegetables, and he emphasized the temperature of your grill.

"Make sure your grill's hot," he said. "Also, have it set up so one side's hot and the other side's basically off, so you have a place to get them to as they're cooking." Just as you want a frying pan to be nice and hot before searing vegetables or an oven to be preheated to get a nice crispy exterior on roasted vegetables, a hot grill grates are crucial for instilling the desired charred grill marks. However, you shouldn't grill veggies over high heat the entire time, which is where the low-heat side of the grill comes into play. The indirect heat provided by the side of the grill that's "basically off" will finish cooking your vegetables until they have tender and juicy interiors. Additionally, Chef Symon said that for thicker vegetables, "You can get them off the heat and close the lid to finish them, which makes it easier."