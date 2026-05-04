Skip Steel Wool When Cleaning Your Grill — Use This Pantry Staple Instead
Cleaning the grill before a big weekend cookout isn't the most entertaining chore, but it's an essential step to prevent food from sticking. But if you're still reaching for steel wool as your go-to cleaning gadget, think again. We spoke with Chef Aaron May, who recently took part in the Guy Fieri Stagecoach Smokehouse at the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival, to get his expert tips on this much-dreaded but much-needed task.
"Depending on the surface of your grill, steel wool might make sense," he advises, "but I find it to be too coarse most of the time and prefer a brush." While steel wool is one of the toughest options out there for baked-on grime, it can sometimes be a little too strong. It's quite possible to scrub the grates so hard that it wears down the protective coating and/or leaves little bits of metal behind — an extra ingredient that you certainly don't want when you're making the perfect burger.
"When it comes time to clean the grill, I like to blast the heat and burn off as much as possible," May adds. "Then, I hit it with a white vinegar and water mixture as a sort of degreaser. Cleanliness is everything." Thanks to the power of chemistry, vinegar is a naturally acidic cleanser that can break down grease and dissolve mineral buildup. It's important to use the right type of vinegar, as the uses and percentages of its acidity vary greatly.
Vinegar is food-safe and doesn't leave toxic residue behind
To make your own DIY grill cleaner like May, simply mix an equal amount of water and white vinegar together in a spray bottle and generously coat both sides of your grates. "Also, in a pinch, balled-up tin foil will work instead of a brush," the chef adds. Once the mixture has sat for around 10 minutes, follow with straight vinegar and aluminum foil to scrub those grill grates clean. The best part is, you don't need to rinse anything off, as vinegar is naturally nontoxic.
Now for the not-so-fun news. If you were hoping to only do this pesky task once a grilling season, think again. "Cleaning the grill is a must-do every time," May notes. "Nothing worse than getting ready to cook and walking out to a dirty grill." Cleaning your grill on a regular basis will not only make your food taste better, it's also safer and healthier to get rid of any grease buildup and bacteria.
As for other tips and tricks on cleaning a grill, May has another recommendation: "Anything with good moisture can work in a pinch — like half an onion — works great." Another all-natural cleaner for the win, you can clean your grill by rubbing a halved onion on the grates when it's hot. Be sure to spear your onion with a long fork first, so you don't accidentally burn yourself. Keep following May's advice, and you will soon be your family and friend's favorite grill master.