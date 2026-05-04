Skip Steel Wool When Cleaning Your Grill — Use This Pantry Staple Instead

Cleaning the grill before a big weekend cookout isn't the most entertaining chore, but it's an essential step to prevent food from sticking. But if you're still reaching for steel wool as your go-to cleaning gadget, think again. We spoke with Chef Aaron May, who recently took part in the Guy Fieri Stagecoach Smokehouse at the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival, to get his expert tips on this much-dreaded but much-needed task.

"Depending on the surface of your grill, steel wool might make sense," he advises, "but I find it to be too coarse most of the time and prefer a brush." While steel wool is one of the toughest options out there for baked-on grime, it can sometimes be a little too strong. It's quite possible to scrub the grates so hard that it wears down the protective coating and/or leaves little bits of metal behind — an extra ingredient that you certainly don't want when you're making the perfect burger.

"When it comes time to clean the grill, I like to blast the heat and burn off as much as possible," May adds. "Then, I hit it with a white vinegar and water mixture as a sort of degreaser. Cleanliness is everything." Thanks to the power of chemistry, vinegar is a naturally acidic cleanser that can break down grease and dissolve mineral buildup. It's important to use the right type of vinegar, as the uses and percentages of its acidity vary greatly.