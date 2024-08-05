Aluminum Foil Is The Easy Way To Clean Stubborn Grill Grates

Part of the joy of summer is being able to embrace the joy of the grill. You can make the best grilled chicken, perfect your flank steak, or even elevate your sides game with grilled peaches. There's just one unfortunately not-that-tiny problem: actually cleaning the grill — unless, of course, you have some aluminum foil.

Grill grates can become coated in burnt gunk, and this presents a whole host of issues. It can be unsanitary, depending on what bits of what foods are getting on others, which can also sabotage the flavors you're going for on particular dishes. Enough build-up can even begin to mess up how well and how evenly your food gets heated. Getting all of that nasty stuff off of your grill's grates could seem overwhelming, though, as the build-up is stubborn, and you have to clean it by hand.

Luckily, there are a few hacks that make that daunting task a snap, and the first and foremost method calls for that aluminum foil. All you have to do is ball some up and scrub — and not for as long as you might be fearing. You want to work with your grates when they're warm, so that the build-up's a bit looser, but not too hot, of course, so you don't risk burning yourself. The abrasiveness of the balled foil effectively cuts into and under the crust and gunk and flakes it off in satisfying chunks.