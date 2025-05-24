The Easy Rule Of Thumb For Resting Steak, According To A Chef

Preparing the perfect steak is a sort of culinary litmus test. It may seem simple, but from seasoning to searing to the ever-important resting, cooking steak can be deceptively challenging. And while there are measurements for seasoning and a golden, crusty sear can simply be seen, knowing exactly how long to properly rest your beef can be a bit of a toss-up depending on who you ask. We decided to consult a professional to hear once and for all what the perfect amount of time to rest your steak is, and it's shockingly simple.

Chef Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at the award-winning Ember & Rye steakhouse, shared in a conversation with Tasting Table that, "The rule I go by, especially if you have the time, is resting your steak as long as it took you to cook it. So, if it took you seven minutes to cook your steak, let it rest for another seven minutes." Ember & Rye is housed in the Park Hyatt Aviara luxury gold resort and spa in San Diego, California, and is a collaboration with James Beard-nominated chef, television personality, and restaurateur Richard Blais. And, as a James Beard Award semifinalist nominee with over 20 years of experience himself, Chef Bautista knows a thing or two about good steak.