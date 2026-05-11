12 Long-Living Fruit Trees Worth Planting In Your Yard

Any time you plant a fruit tree, you're making an investment in the future. Just how long you reap the rewards of your efforts depends on which fruit you choose. Some trees, such as peaches, live just 10-15 years, but others thrive for decades — even centuries.

If longevity is your main concern, it pays to do thorough research. Keeping your plant healthy is another factor, which means choosing a tree that's adapted to your climate, being aware of its susceptibility to pests and diseases, and knowing when the tree requires pruning. Keep in mind that expected lifespan isn't necessarily how long a tree produces fruit; most fruit trees are in their prime in younger years. Once your fruit tree does reach the end of its productive life, it still makes an excellent ornamental feature in your yard, and offers shade and a habitat for birds and wildlife.