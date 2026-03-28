10 Fast-Growing Fruit Trees You'll Want In Your Yard

Starting an edible garden can make it easier for you to eat healthy and avoid rising grocery costs. You have access to fresh, organic fruits and veggies right outside your door, and can also take advantage of the mental health benefits associated with growing, harvesting, and canning your own food. If you've been thinking about planting fruit trees on your property, you don't necessarily need to wait years to see the fruits of your labor. Certain fruit trees can produce quickly, especially dwarf varieties and ones that are nursery-grown.

To give your tree the best chance of success, choose a variety that thrives in your growing zone. USDA growing zones delineate regions of the country with similar weather and climates. This helps people determine what flowers, plants, trees, and foods grow best in each area. Once you determine your city's growing zone, you can look for fast-growing fruit trees that thrive in your area. You also need to make sure your yard gets sufficient sun exposure, and that you adhere to the recommended watering, fertilization, and pest and disease control measures needed for each tree species. Though it may take some planning and diligence to start your own edible garden, these 10 fruit trees can produce fruit within one to three years.