Beginner-Friendly Fruit Trees Your Garden Has Been Needing

The only thing more appealing than a sweet, ripe piece of fruit is one that you grew yourself and didn't have to pay for. While the thought of planting fruit trees and growing your own fruit might seem complicated, there are three fruits that seemingly anyone can grow with ease: apples, pears, and figs.

Apples, pears, and figs come in many different varieties, each with different difficulty levels and requirements for proper growth. As long as you choose a variety that can withstand the growing zone you live in, which you can find on the USDA plant hardiness map, and give it the soil, water, amount of sunlight, and nutrients that it needs, you should have no trouble growing fruit.

Apples and pears do best in colder climates, where they go through a dormancy period when it is coldest outside. Then, when it starts getting warmer, these trees experience "bud break," which is when the change in temperature and sunlight triggers them to produce again. As for figs, the options may be more limited as these trees typically can't handle a freeze and are better suited for warmer climates, aside from certain types, like the Chicago Hardy, which does do well in colder climates.