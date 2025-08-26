Don't Throw Out Peach Pits — They Can Be Used To Grow Trees

Few things say summer like biting into a juicy peach when the fruit's ripe and in peak growing season. But before throwing out your next peach pit, think twice — the pit represents an abundance of opportunity, specifically to grow trees. While planting a peach tree right in your own backyard is a resourceful and rewarding feat, there are some things to consider before starting.

First, the best variety of peach for the job is one grown locally, so it's better suited for growing in your particular climate. Second, make sure you're ready to get your hands dirty. Growing a peach tree is a long-term project that requires preparation. Further, the fruits of your labor (literally) won't appear for two to five years – though the time to harvest fruit varies. The almond-shaped peach seed located within the pit also needs to germinate (or sprout) after a period of dormancy in the winter.

In cold climates, it's possible to plant a peach pit right into the soil toward the end of autumn. If you live in a relatively warm climate, though, you can create a winter germination indoors by cleaning the peach seed and letting it dry. After a few days, crack it open to extract the seed before soaking and storing it in a container with moist soil in the fridge to encourage it to sprout roots. When spring arrives, you can plant the peach tree indoors in a pot or outdoors in the soil.