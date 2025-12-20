What Indoor Gardeners Should Know Before Growing An Avocado Tree

Growing an indoor avocado tree gives you access to one of the most delicious fruits year-round, regardless of your regional climate. Before you start looking for tips on planting an avocado pit at home, there are some important things you should know. While you can start an avocado tree from a pit, it may take up to 15 years to produce fruit, and some may never adapt to indoor conditions and won't grow fruit at all.

While there are many varieties of avocados, opting for a dwarf avocado tree gives you the best chance of successful indoor growing. You can buy a young dwarf tree online or at your local nursery or garden center. Two common varieties that might be relatively easy to find are the Wurtz avocado and the holiday avocado. These self-pollinate, which means you won't need a second tree for cross-pollination. However, an overlooked reason indoor fruit trees don't produce is that even self-fruitful avocado trees may benefit from being placed near another compatible cross-pollinator.

When buying an avocado tree at a nursery, there are some things to look for to make sure you're getting a healthy plant. The trunk should be straight, and you should see leaves on the top, middle, and lower sections. The leaves should be bright green with no yellow or brown spots. Check the root ball for signs of circling roots, dead roots, or being root-bound. You can do this by gently squeezing the pot. If it feels rigid or tight, or if there are roots growing from the pot's drainage holes, the tree may be root-bound. Avocados might not necessarily be a beginner-friendly fruit tree, but with some research and patience, you can succeed.