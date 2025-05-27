The Overlooked Reason Your Indoor Fruit Tree Isn't Producing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With a little green-thumb know-how — which can easily be learned — there is no better decor than plants. They transform any room into a lush, vibrant scene with gorgeous hues and aromas. The most you might expect from indoor plants is that aesthetic value, or maybe you've gone as far as to grow a few herbs for tea on your kitchen windowsill. But if you dream of getting even more from your indoor flora, you may have upped your plant game to grow fruit trees inside.

You did everything right, too, from picking the correct planter and ideal soil mix to placing it in a south-facing window for lots of sunlight and perfecting your watering schedule. But where are the avocados for your crave-worthy guacamole recipe? Will you ever be able to pluck a Meyer lemon off your own tree and squeeze it into the most refreshing Tom Collins cocktail ever? When you've checked all your plant-care boxes and your fruit tree just isn't, well, fruiting, it's likely that you're missing one crucial step.

Many fruit trees need to be pollinated to produce fruit. Outside, helpful bees and other pollinators handle this. But assuming you're not going to welcome bees into your house, pollinating falls to you. Luckily, this isn't too tricky. With a small paintbrush or Q-tip, swipe up some pollen from a flower that has it, and simply apply it to another flower with a sticky, pronged pistil. Buzzing while doing this is optional, but do look forward to the fruit that can grow now.