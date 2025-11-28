Don't Sleep On This Underrated Fruit — It's Rich In Fiber And Vitamin A

The saying goes that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but there are far more fruits beyond the humble apple that provide a wealth of nutritional benefits. With fiber quickly becoming the new nutritional trend and autumnal weather gradually giving way to winter, it's time to turn your attention to an oft-overlooked fruit of the season. Though they may not be as familiar, persimmons are as delicious as they are nutritious, packed with vitamins and essential nutrients, including fiber, vitamin A, and a ton of antioxidants.

One of the biggest benefits of these orange-hued fruits is the presence of carotenoids such as beta-carotene. Commonly associated with carrots, these antioxidants are also prevalent in persimmon fruits and are converted by your body into vitamin A. This important vitamin is responsible for promoting healthy skin, improved vision, and immune system support, making the plump persimmon a top choice in your next winter fruit salad and more.

Between Hachiya and Fuyu, it's simply a matter of knowing how to spot perfectly ripe fruits at the grocery store. The hachiya variety is more acorn-shaped, while the fuyu is more squat and round like a beefsteak tomato. Look for fruits with a deep orange color to their skin and a slight smell of sweetness near the stem. Give the persimmons a gentle squeeze to gauge if they are soft and ripe for cooking at eating. From there, feel free to get creative with a number of wholesome and nutritious persimmon recipes.