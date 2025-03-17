The Best Fruits To Use For A Winter Fruit Salad

Colorful fruit salads aren't just for warmer months. Some of the prettiest, tastiest fruits you can put in a bowl emerge during the winter, and an assortment of seasonal fruits can serve as a refreshing snack or a brightening dish to serve at the end of a meal. As with building any kind of fruit salad, the right selection of fruits and herbs can keep pieces fresh and intact instead of mushy and disappointingly limp.

Even if you don't serve the entire fruit salad at once, you can use leftovers in baking projects, toss handfuls on top of morning plates of pancakes, or use spoonfuls to fill jars of overnight oatmeal. With a prepared fruit salad at the ready, your breakfast bowls of oatmeal and afternoon yogurt snacks can be quickly topped, and you can easily scoop a serving into dishes of ice cream. Get your prettiest bowls ready and wipe off that cutting board — cold, dreary days are about to get a whole lot sweeter.