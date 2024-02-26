Honeyed Pomegranate Bread Recipe

Quick breads like banana bread are always popular for a sweet breakfast, snack, or dessert. Pomegranate bread is a lesser-known take, and it does not disappoint. Pomegranates, an ancient fruit with a long history, reveal a large quantity of bright red, juicy arils when opened. This special ingredient adds a touch of beauty and sophistication to a classic quick bread.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a honeyed pomegranate bread that's moist and sweet, with lovely visual appeal. Bottalico drew on her interest in replacing refined sugar with other ingredients when she created this bread, which uses honey. It adds a nice level of sweetness without taking it over the top. Mashed pear adds a little more sweetness as well as additional moisture. The texture is enlivened with cashews, which are not only nice and crunchy but have a deeper flavor from being toasted before added to the batter.

Last but not least, the pomegranate arils provide bursts of sweetness to bites of this cake, not to mention a beautiful deep red color that makes it even more compelling. Your kitchen will smell delightful when you're making this bread, first when toasting the nuts and then while the bread is baking. If you're a fan of banana bread and would like to branch out, this beautiful honeyed pomegranate bread is a great place to start.