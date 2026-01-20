10 Varieties Of Oranges And The Best Ways To Use Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Why should you have any interest in oranges? For starters, there are over 600 types of oranges grown around the world, meaning when you stroll through your local grocery store or farmers' market, you've merely scratched the surface — or peel, in this case. In addition, the health benefits of eating oranges — high vitamin C, vitamin B1, and folate — are generally great for keeping your immune system chugging along. And, oranges are a wonderfully versatile fruit for cooking, baking, and cocktail-making.

For the best possible insight, we brought in some experts to talk about all things orange: fourth-generation citrus grower Emma Reynolds Ezell from the Florida Department of Citrus, Helen Goh, author of "Baking and the Meaning of Life," and Alex George, aka Lily P Crumbs, author of "In the Mood to Bake." Out of the more than 600 varieties of oranges out there, we cut the list down to the ones that you're most likely to come across at your local grocery store or farmers' market, and dove deep into the traits of each one and how best to use them at home. Move over, other citrus; oranges are about to become the most ap-peel-ing fruits in your kitchen.