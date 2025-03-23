The Perfect Liquor To Turn Your Orange Smoothie Into A Cocktail
When grown-up foodies want to feel chilled and refreshed, they reach for a fruity smoothie or a frozen cocktail. What if we posited that there's a way to enjoy the best of both worlds? Introducing: boozy smoothies. Just add a shot of liquor to a regular smoothie to streamline the mixology assembly. So the next time oranges find their way into your blender, you can turn your citrus smoothie into a spiked sipper simply by adding a shot of triple sec.
Triple sec is a dry French liqueur made from orange peels steeped in a sugar beet alcohol base. The result is tasting notes of bitter orange peel and bright orange zest, less sweetness on the palate, and a clean, dominant fruit flavor. It's no wonder why this unique orange liqueur is a foundational ingredient in a classic margarita, sidecar, and countless other cocktail classics. Make sure it ends up in your blender for a vibrant, tangy, citrus-rich smoothie.
To give your orange smoothie a boozy kick, just add a shot of triple sec to your regular recipe and blend away. As with any creation in the mixology realm, a successful spiked smoothie is all about balance. Roughly one ounce of triple sec per smoothie serving is a solid jumping-off point, but feel free to adjust the proportions to suit your individual preference. Crisp, dry Cointreau is a well-known brand of triple sec with a 40% ABV, packing a full-proof punch that'll work perfectly in your next orange smoothie.
Tips for elevating orange smoothies with triple sec
Triple sec is available in a wide range of potencies, from 20% to 40% ABV. After all, there are lots of tasty orange liqueurs that aren't Cointreau or Grand Marnier, so feel free to pick your favorite — just keep in mind that the higher the ABV of the triple sec, the less of the ingredient you'll need per serving. Overdo it, and a higher alcohol content could melt the ice more quickly, creating a thinner mouthfeel.
For a luscious, richer mouthfeel, try adding a slug of coconut cream to the blender. Or, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream into the mix for an orange creamsicle vibe. To lean into the warmth of the triple sec, you could add a little cinnamon to the blender, and garnish with an orange wheel sail perched across the rim of the glass. For even more fruity fusion, this blood orange tropical smoothie recipe combines fresh blood oranges, raspberries, banana, and mango. A shot of triple sec would take it to bold new heights — ideal for sipping poolside, and easy to batch for a crowd at a picnic or barbecue.
To maximize shelf life, there's a proper way to store opened triple sec bottles, for the record. But if you're feeling ambitious, you can even whip up a batch of aromatic homemade triple sec using navel oranges and vodka or brandy — it would be delicious in your next smoothie.