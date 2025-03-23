The Perfect Liquor To Turn Your Orange Smoothie Into A Cocktail

When grown-up foodies want to feel chilled and refreshed, they reach for a fruity smoothie or a frozen cocktail. What if we posited that there's a way to enjoy the best of both worlds? Introducing: boozy smoothies. Just add a shot of liquor to a regular smoothie to streamline the mixology assembly. So the next time oranges find their way into your blender, you can turn your citrus smoothie into a spiked sipper simply by adding a shot of triple sec.

Triple sec is a dry French liqueur made from orange peels steeped in a sugar beet alcohol base. The result is tasting notes of bitter orange peel and bright orange zest, less sweetness on the palate, and a clean, dominant fruit flavor. It's no wonder why this unique orange liqueur is a foundational ingredient in a classic margarita, sidecar, and countless other cocktail classics. Make sure it ends up in your blender for a vibrant, tangy, citrus-rich smoothie.

To give your orange smoothie a boozy kick, just add a shot of triple sec to your regular recipe and blend away. As with any creation in the mixology realm, a successful spiked smoothie is all about balance. Roughly one ounce of triple sec per smoothie serving is a solid jumping-off point, but feel free to adjust the proportions to suit your individual preference. Crisp, dry Cointreau is a well-known brand of triple sec with a 40% ABV, packing a full-proof punch that'll work perfectly in your next orange smoothie.