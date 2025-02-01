Level Up Your Bourbon Glaze With One Extra Ingredient

Sweet and tangy with a nice "stickiness" to it, a bourbon glaze is many a pitmaster's go-to when they want a sauce that'd pick up the flavor of their grilled meats or roasted veggies. For those unfamiliar with this boozy-sounding sauce, don't let the fancy name fool you. It's surprisingly simple to make at home: all you need is some good bourbon whiskey for cooking, ketchup, sugar, white vinegar, some Worcestershire sauce, and a few basic spices. But for a bourbon glaze that tastes second to none, add one extra ingredient to the classic recipe: orange zest.

Simply take a fresh orange and gently rub the bright outer peel against a grater. Be careful to harvest only the orange upper layer and avoid the white pith underneath, which will add a very bitter flavor to your glaze. Add the colorful flakes to your glaze, and other than giving the glaze a bright pop of citrus, the zest adds a fresh, bright taste that goes perfectly with the bourbon's rich flavor. Orange zest has a mildly bitter note to it, as well, which can help cut through the glaze's sweetness and balance out the taste.

You don't need much — just a teaspoon or two of zest and your sauce's ready to dazzle. Don't believe us? Whisk up a batch and you can test run them with these recipes.

