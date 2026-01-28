Most Fruit Trees Can Wait Until Spring To Be Pruned, Except These Two

During the colder months, the garden is resting, and we are slowly making our way through the hearty recipes for cozy winter weekends. We might be dreaming up garden plans for the spring and pre-ordering the first seeds, but otherwise our green thumbs are as dormant as the soil. Still, if you have two particular fruit trees growing in your backyard orchard, winter is the ideal time to prune them.

are fairly uncomplicated, beginner-friendly fruit trees, although they both need a little TLC in the winter. Mainly, they need to be pruned in order to come growing season. While it may pain your heart to cut off any branches, rest assured that the snipping will yield more fruit in the long run. When the branches are too crowded, they start blocking the light and slowing down the fruit production. Winter is a great time to prune apples and pears because the tree itself is dormant. You don't have to wade through the leaves or risk damaging the tree that's actively producing a lot of sap. It's also much easier to spot branches that are already damaged or growing in an undesired direction, eliminating them before the tree invests more energy into growing them.