20 Kitchen Scraps You Can Regrow Into New Plants

We throw away and waste a lot food that's either inedible or past its best. Thankfully, there are much better ways to get rid of this waste than sending it off to the landfill. One of the most fun and rewarding methods is to use them to grow your own produce.

The way to regrow a plant can vary hugely from one to the next. It's easy to make mistakes and see all your hard work go to waste, or miss steps that prevent your scrap from growing at all. Thankfully, I'm here to help. As someone who runs their own gardening company, I've built my experience in part by regrowing food from garden scraps. In doing so, I learned what works — and what doesn't. In fact, I use these methods to grow my own food, as well as plants for customers.

I take pride in telling others how to grow and care for their plants. With that in mind, I'm here to guide you through the best way to grow fresh food from various scraps, along with common pitfalls to avoid. By the end, your mind will be full of ideas on how to make the most of your food waste.