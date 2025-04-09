Don't Throw Out Those Strawberry Top Scraps — Do This Instead

Similar to regular vinegar, you can mix strawberry vinegar with honey, strawberry juice, and other essentials to make a vinaigrette. Use it in a bright, earthy strawberry arugula salad, a summery berry salad, or any green salad you like. The vinaigrette could also make a phenomenal marinade for grilled meat. From pork, chicken, and fish to anything else you want to experiment with, it's a great way to add a special twist to your meal. You can even mix the vinegar into your barbecue dipping sauce for a tangy-sweet edge.

Reduced to a luscious syrup or sauce, it's your next favorite one-ingredient upgrade for every dessert imaginable. Vanilla or chocolate ice cream is a mere comfort treat until a few spoonfuls of strawberry vinegar syrup turn it into a restaurant-worthy dessert. Spread it on a cake, whether we're talking a simple cheesecake or a decadent, multi-tier sponge cake, and you've got an instant crowd-pleaser. Scones, waffles, pancakes, and many other breakfast pastries could also use a drizzle if you want something a little out of the ordinary for breakfast.

Last but not least: beverages. A drink made from vinegar isn't all that strange if you already know what a cocktail shrub is. At its core, it's just vinegar, sugar, and fruit. Needless to say, a strawberry shrub is only a few stirs away when you already have the strawberry vinegar. From there, you can turn it into a mocktail with some sparkling water and lemon juice or even an easy cocktail with a splash of vodka or other base spirit.