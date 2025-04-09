Don't Throw Out Those Strawberry Top Scraps — Do This Instead
When you're making a strawberry smoothie, a fruit salad (say, with a honey-lime dressing), or a batch of homemade jam, the preparation is plain and simple. Hull the strawberries' tops, push those leafy bits to the side, and, without a second thought, toss them in the trash. Those fruit scraps, with tiny remnants of flavors, are usually discarded, even though they're good for so much more. With only one or two extra ingredients and a bit of patience, you can have a vibrant, flavorful vinegar that makes everything from salads and sauces to cocktails exponentially better.
This hack is as simple as you'd expect. Just add the strawberry tops — and, optionally, a few spoonfuls of sugar — into a jar of vinegar. Apple cider vinegar and white vinegar are some of the most-common choices, but you can also use white wine vinegar or rice vinegar for a delicate, fruity undertone. Fully seal it with a paper towel, and leave it in a cool, dark area for two to three days before straining the solids to get your homemade flavored vinegar. If you don't mind waiting a bit longer, leave it up to one month for a more impactful flavor. Once done, the vinegar can last in the refrigerator for a full year.
What can you use strawberry-flavored vinegar for?
Similar to regular vinegar, you can mix strawberry vinegar with honey, strawberry juice, and other essentials to make a vinaigrette. Use it in a bright, earthy strawberry arugula salad, a summery berry salad, or any green salad you like. The vinaigrette could also make a phenomenal marinade for grilled meat. From pork, chicken, and fish to anything else you want to experiment with, it's a great way to add a special twist to your meal. You can even mix the vinegar into your barbecue dipping sauce for a tangy-sweet edge.
Reduced to a luscious syrup or sauce, it's your next favorite one-ingredient upgrade for every dessert imaginable. Vanilla or chocolate ice cream is a mere comfort treat until a few spoonfuls of strawberry vinegar syrup turn it into a restaurant-worthy dessert. Spread it on a cake, whether we're talking a simple cheesecake or a decadent, multi-tier sponge cake, and you've got an instant crowd-pleaser. Scones, waffles, pancakes, and many other breakfast pastries could also use a drizzle if you want something a little out of the ordinary for breakfast.
Last but not least: beverages. A drink made from vinegar isn't all that strange if you already know what a cocktail shrub is. At its core, it's just vinegar, sugar, and fruit. Needless to say, a strawberry shrub is only a few stirs away when you already have the strawberry vinegar. From there, you can turn it into a mocktail with some sparkling water and lemon juice or even an easy cocktail with a splash of vodka or other base spirit.