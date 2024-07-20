We Tried 6 Different Ways To Cut A Pineapple And This Was The Most Effective Method

When hot weather rears its scorching head, it's time for grilling, ice-cold libations, and sweet, juicy, tropical fruit, pineapple being the most quintessential variety. This spiky yellow delight of the New World first arrived in Europe in the late 1400s, and there the fruit's rarity and fascinating appearance led to pineapples valued at over $8,000 apiece, when adjusted to modern dollars.

Thankfully, the pineapples of today are far less scarce and expensive, and they're frequently displayed in delicious desserts and spotted in savory suppers. The unique, sweet flavor of pineapples makes them a staple of summertime in the U.S., and a cornerstone of cuisines in the Caribbean, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Fresh fruit is the perfect nutritious treat for kids and adults alike when snacking by the pool or at the beach, but a whole pineapple is one of the most difficult fruits to enjoy. Its cumbersome shape, hefty weight, and armored exterior make it awkward to slice or dice. Every dedicated fruit enthusiast has their own tips for working with pineapple, taming this tropical beast with tricks and hacks for cutting pineapple into myriad shapes. Whether you're using it in smoothies, party platters, or just slicing some up for a bite-sized snack, there's likely a cutting method specific to your plans for this funky-looking fruit. I tried six different pineapple-slicing techniques to assess which method was easiest, least wasteful, and the overall simplest way to turn this intimidating ingredient into a tempting treat.