For The Sweetest Pineapple, Stick It In The Oven

If you fear that you've been stuck with an underripe pineapple in your fruit bowl but can't shake the craving for a juicy bite of this heavenly tropical fruit, we've learned how to sweeten it to perfection: stick it in the oven and bake it. This trick concentrates and intensifies the natural sugars in the flesh, turning a tart pineapple into a deliciously honeyed treat.

The biggest benefit of this technique is that you don't need to prepare your pineapple in a particular way before placing it in the oven. You don't even need an oven tray. Simply place the entire fruit, including the leaves, directly onto the center rack of a preheated oven at a low 225 degrees Fahrenheit (remove any produce stickers that may be on the outer rind of the fruit first). Then, allow 20 minutes for the pineapple to bake before removing it with oven mitts and placing it on a cooling rack. Once the fruit has cooled off (you can even pop it in the fridge if you like it chilled), prep and slice it as usual by removing the outer skin and discarding the fibrous center.