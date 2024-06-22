The Knife That You Should Actually Use To Cut Pineapple
There they are, the fresh pineapples stacked in rows at the grocery store, with their greenish-golden hues indicating that they are ripe and ready to eat. There's a sales tag. It's a screaming deal. Don't keep walking. Squeeze a few and grab the one that feels a little firm and definitely not mushy. Put that tangy baby in your cart and get ready for the satisfaction that comes from cutting up this healthy, delicious fruit and digging in. All you need is the right knife for the job.
A serrated knife is what you should be using to cut pineapple simply because it can safely cut through the tough exterior of a pineapple with ease. It doesn't slip as easily as a chef's knife or a paring knife would for this task. This is because the knife's blade is long and straight, and it works in tandem with its toothed edges to provide leverage while cutting a fruit that's known to be juicy. Those scalloped ridges on a serrated knife turn this knife into a long, handheld saw. That means it can also cut through the tough exterior of this delicious tropical treat without mangling its meaty insides.
The most bang and tang for your buck
Using a serrated knife to cut pineapple isn't just sturdier and safer, though. It also helps to get the most fruit in every slice. With a super-efficient method like the spiral cut we recommend in our list of 10 hacks for cutting pineapple, the long blade of the serrated knife makes it easy to cut the eyes out in a diagonal fashion.
A serrated knife's ability to ensure a good grip and a clean cut also means pineapple waste will be minimal while trimming it up. Gripping the handle with ease allows you to use the toothed edges to cut closer to the rind, leaving behind more of that lush goodness to use in your recipes. Or perhaps you want to eat the cut pineapple straight off the cutting board. There are no judgements here.
Once the rind and eyes are removed, you can use the serrated knife to easily carve out the core and slice your pineapple into chunks, slices, or wedges. From there, pineapple possibilities abound, but if you're looking for inspiration, we're partial to our bacon-wrapped pineapple recipe made for Hawaiian pizza lovers and our pineapple teriyaki chicken recipe, an easy weeknight go-to that's deeply fragrant and bursting with flavor.