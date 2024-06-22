The Knife That You Should Actually Use To Cut Pineapple

There they are, the fresh pineapples stacked in rows at the grocery store, with their greenish-golden hues indicating that they are ripe and ready to eat. There's a sales tag. It's a screaming deal. Don't keep walking. Squeeze a few and grab the one that feels a little firm and definitely not mushy. Put that tangy baby in your cart and get ready for the satisfaction that comes from cutting up this healthy, delicious fruit and digging in. All you need is the right knife for the job.

A serrated knife is what you should be using to cut pineapple simply because it can safely cut through the tough exterior of a pineapple with ease. It doesn't slip as easily as a chef's knife or a paring knife would for this task. This is because the knife's blade is long and straight, and it works in tandem with its toothed edges to provide leverage while cutting a fruit that's known to be juicy. Those scalloped ridges on a serrated knife turn this knife into a long, handheld saw. That means it can also cut through the tough exterior of this delicious tropical treat without mangling its meaty insides.