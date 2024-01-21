Hawaiian Pizza Lovers Need To Try Bacon-Wrapped Pineapple

Unless pineapple is the star of a strictly sweet recipe, the ingredient can raise eyebrows when used in savory preparations like topping a cheesy, ham-laden pizza. However, only those with a truly adventurous palate will understand that the sweet and savory elements on a Hawaiian pizza aren't all that bizarre. In fact, pairing pineapple and ham makes a lot of sense, and can be quite delicious when done right. Drawing on the iconic pairing, we present a similar sweet-meets-savory mash-up: bacon-wrapped pineapple.

Pineapple and bacon are a match made in culinary heaven. Their success lies not in their likeness, but in their differences. With contrasting flavor profiles, the ingredients manage to balance one another as sweetly tropical and brightly acidic pineapple offsets the savory and fatty, salt-kissed bacon. But, the duo also work on a textural level. In another display of opposites attracting, the juicy and softened fruit fares fabulously against crispy and crunchy strips of bacon.

Although there is no shortage of ways to combine pineapple and bacon — think a revamped Hawaiian pizza, fully loaded cheese ball, or tropical fried rice — the best way to let these two ingredients shine is to pair them simply, wrapping pineapple in bacon to create a tasty bundle of flavor. Easy to make (and just as easy to devour), bacon-wrapped pineapple makes for an impressive appetizer that even Hawaiian pizza naysayers can get behind.