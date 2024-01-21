Hawaiian Pizza Lovers Need To Try Bacon-Wrapped Pineapple
Unless pineapple is the star of a strictly sweet recipe, the ingredient can raise eyebrows when used in savory preparations like topping a cheesy, ham-laden pizza. However, only those with a truly adventurous palate will understand that the sweet and savory elements on a Hawaiian pizza aren't all that bizarre. In fact, pairing pineapple and ham makes a lot of sense, and can be quite delicious when done right. Drawing on the iconic pairing, we present a similar sweet-meets-savory mash-up: bacon-wrapped pineapple.
Pineapple and bacon are a match made in culinary heaven. Their success lies not in their likeness, but in their differences. With contrasting flavor profiles, the ingredients manage to balance one another as sweetly tropical and brightly acidic pineapple offsets the savory and fatty, salt-kissed bacon. But, the duo also work on a textural level. In another display of opposites attracting, the juicy and softened fruit fares fabulously against crispy and crunchy strips of bacon.
Although there is no shortage of ways to combine pineapple and bacon — think a revamped Hawaiian pizza, fully loaded cheese ball, or tropical fried rice — the best way to let these two ingredients shine is to pair them simply, wrapping pineapple in bacon to create a tasty bundle of flavor. Easy to make (and just as easy to devour), bacon-wrapped pineapple makes for an impressive appetizer that even Hawaiian pizza naysayers can get behind.
Crafting bacon-wrapped pineapple bites
Given the simplicity of the recipe, selecting the right ingredients is key. Fresh pineapple is recommended, however, canned chunks can also get the job done. The important thing to remember is to fully drain fruit to avoid soggy bacon. Speaking of which, stay away from extra thick-cut varieties as they'll take too long to cook thoroughly; regular streaky rashers will provide the best results.
Assembly is pretty straightforward. But, before you start wrapping the bundles, a helpful tip to prevent undercooking bacon is to par-cook the strips. A still-pliable bacon strip can then be effortlessly wrapped around a piece of pineapple. Once enveloped, all that's left to do is place the bites onto a baking sheet (seam-side down) and roast. Alternatively, you can secure them with a toothpick and pop them onto the grill. The sweet and savory bites are ready to enjoy once the bacon is crisp and caramelized, and a wonderful aroma starts wafting around your workspace.
Looking to amplify flavor? After wrapping the bundles, sprinkle on brown sugar for extra sweetness, wasabi powder for a kick of heat, or a touch of liquid smoke for umami. Otherwise, brush on a homemade glaze towards the end of cooking. You could even finish with a drizzle of hot honey or zesty barbecue sauce. Of course, keeping things plain and simple also works, as the sweet and savory bites pack quite a punch on their own.