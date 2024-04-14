The Right Way To Store Freshly Cut Pineapple

Fresh pineapple is a delicious, nutritious treat that — thanks to modern conveniences — can easily be stored in most kitchens year-round. It is a great fruit to keep on hand, as it can be used to make everything from showstopping main courses, like this pineapple pork loin, to refreshing drinks, like this grilled pineapple crush cocktail. But if you are familiar with working with pineapple, you know that the fruit is quite delicate.

In order to maintain its ideal flavor and texture, it is important to store your pineapple correctly, especially after slicing it. While whole pineapple can last for a few days on the counter, cut pineapple is far more perishable. So, to keep it at its best, you should store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. In addition, be sure to place it far away from any strong-smelling items in your fridge, as pineapple will readily absorb odors. If you follow these tips, your sliced pineapple will last for about three to four days before starting to turn.