Spicy Gochujang Beef Stroganoff Recipe

Stroganoff isn't a dish known for its heat. In fact, it's nearly the opposite. The dish, which originated in Russia, uses creamy elements like sour cream and mustard to achieve a uniquely tangy, savory beef stew. The resulting creamy sauce is known for being luscious, and stroganoff has long been considered a stew for special occasions despite its easy preparation and short cook time. That being said, making stroganoff spicy is no easy feat: The spice has to compete with the famously rich and creamy sauce that the stew is known for without changing the dish entirely.

As with many things, gochujang is the answer. The Korean red chile paste is a buildable, lasting heat that leans savory, making it the perfect way to add spice without acidity. It also folds well into sauces like alfredo or carbonara, adding umami that complements the richness of the cream. With it already being known to elevate plain buttered noodles, too, gochujang seemed destined to be used in egg-noodle-based stroganoff: It's a mild, pleasant heat that adds bold, spicy flavor to an otherwise rich and creamy dish, and this spicy pairing makes a luxurious meal even more unforgettable.