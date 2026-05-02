Spicy Gochujang Beef Stroganoff Recipe
Stroganoff isn't a dish known for its heat. In fact, it's nearly the opposite. The dish, which originated in Russia, uses creamy elements like sour cream and mustard to achieve a uniquely tangy, savory beef stew. The resulting creamy sauce is known for being luscious, and stroganoff has long been considered a stew for special occasions despite its easy preparation and short cook time. That being said, making stroganoff spicy is no easy feat: The spice has to compete with the famously rich and creamy sauce that the stew is known for without changing the dish entirely.
As with many things, gochujang is the answer. The Korean red chile paste is a buildable, lasting heat that leans savory, making it the perfect way to add spice without acidity. It also folds well into sauces like alfredo or carbonara, adding umami that complements the richness of the cream. With it already being known to elevate plain buttered noodles, too, gochujang seemed destined to be used in egg-noodle-based stroganoff: It's a mild, pleasant heat that adds bold, spicy flavor to an otherwise rich and creamy dish, and this spicy pairing makes a luxurious meal even more unforgettable.
The ingredients you'll need to make spicy gochujang beef stroganoff
To start this recipe, you'll need oil, salt, pepper, baby bella mushrooms, a red bell pepper, garlic, and ribeye steak. The cut of steak can be any quick-cooking, flavorful cut like sirloin or filet mignon, and you can also look for strips of beef labeled for stir-fry for a quick and easy option. From there, you'll need gochujang, tomato paste, soy sauce, beef broth, and heavy whipping cream to make the broth, and egg noodles to serve the stroganoff with.
Step 1: Heat oil in a skillet
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Season the steak
Season the steak with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Sear the steak
Add the steak to the skillet and sear until browned on each side, about 6 minutes.
Step 4: Add the vegetables
Remove the steak and add the mushrooms and bell pepper to the skillet. Cook to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic.
Step 5: Stir in the pastes
Add the gochujang and tomato paste and stir to combine. Cook until it's beginning to stick to the bottom of the pot, about 3 minutes.
Step 6: Add the liquids
Add the soy sauce and beef broth and stir to combine, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
Step 7: Bring the beef and broth to a simmer
Add the beef back to the skillet and bring to a simmer.
Step 8: Add the cream and simmer until thick
Add the heavy cream and continue simmering for 10 minutes, or until thick.
Step 9: Serve the stroganoff
Serve over egg noodles.
What pairs well with stroganoff?
Spicy Gochujang Beef Stroganoff Recipe
The umami-rich heat of gochujang adds bold, spicy flavor to rich and creamy beef stroganoff for a truly special meal that comes together in half an hour.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 pound ribeye steak, sliced into strips
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon gochujang
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 cup beef broth
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 4 cups cooked egg noodles, for serving
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Season the steak with salt and pepper.
- Add the steak to the skillet and sear until browned on each side, about 6 minutes.
- Remove the steak and add the mushrooms and bell pepper to the skillet. Cook to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic.
- Add the gochujang and tomato paste and stir to combine. Cook until it’s beginning to stick to the bottom of the pot, about 3 minutes.
- Add the soy sauce and beef broth and stir to combine, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
- Add the beef back to the skillet and bring to a simmer.
- Add the heavy cream and continue simmering for 10 minutes, or until thick.
- Serve over egg noodles.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|720
|Total Fat
|44.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.0 g
|Trans Fat
|1.9 g
|Cholesterol
|157.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|49.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.8 g
|Total Sugars
|5.5 g
|Sodium
|930.1 mg
|Protein
|33.6 g
How can I make spicy stroganoff spicier?
This stroganoff has a mild-to-medium spice level, meaning that it has a mild, tingly heat that is muted by the heavy cream and egg noodles. The gochujang adds a savory, lingering heat, but because of the cream, it isn't any more spicy than a few bites of kimchi or a creamy sriracha mayo. If you're hoping for a medium-to-hot spice level, there are a few ways to achieve that. First, you can add another dollop or two of gochujang, which will add more spice gradually, using an ingredient you already have on hand. To make the stroganoff significantly spicier, you can turn to chiles.
The chile I'd recommend adding to this dish is the Thai chile, which can be found fresh or dried. The dried version is almost four times hotter than fresh, but the flavor is different, and it would add a deeper, more smoky flavor than the bright, tart flavor of the fresh. For this dish, I'd recommend finding dried Thai chilies (also called bird's eye) and removing the stems and seeds before adding them directly into the stroganoff. Add the chile towards the end, when the beef is returned to the pot, and before the heavy cream is added, where it can rehydrate and infuse the broth with flavor and heat.
What can I serve stroganoff with other than egg noodles?
Part of what makes stroganoff so recognizable is the bed of egg noodles that the beef is usually served upon. Soft and buttery noodles are the perfect complement to the creamy, beefy stew and an iconic pairing for the dish. While egg noodles are known for being more tender than wheat and water-based pasta types, you can use them interchangeably here, and can easily swap in rotini, fusilli, or elbow macaroni in place of the spiral-shaped noodle.
You can also forgo noodles completely. I've known a few cooks who use rice in their stroganoff, which offers a good gluten-free alternative to noodles. To serve as a classic stew, you can also pair the beef with creamy mashed potatoes, which is actually the traditional way to serve stroganoff. You can also serve it with crusty bread for an easy carb, or with a side salad for something light, fresh, and completely carb-free.