Paprikash-Style Chicken and Dumplings Soup Recipe

One of my favorite lunch spots in Cleveland serves the best chicken paprikash soup. It's layered with all the bold spices of the traditional Hungarian dish, packed with tender, pulled chicken, and dotted with big, buttery beans. It's both a spot-on tribute to a traditional Hungarian paprikash and completely different, and absolutely perfect alongside a salad or sandwich during lunch. It's also the soup that came to mind first when developing a paprikash-style soup — except instead of the beans, I swapped in a silky, buttery dumpling, instead.

Chicken and dumpling soups come in many shapes and forms. Many are made with biscuit-like dumplings that cook on top of the broth, while others are made with pillowy squares of dough that cook more like noodles. In this recipe, the dumplings take the form of the latter, folding into the soup like thick noodles. To me, they best replicate the tender, buttery beans in the chicken paprikash soup I love while thickening the broth and offering a uniquely silky mouthfeel. A warming, cozy soup that combines two delicious classic dishes, this paprikash-style chicken and dumpling soup is likely to be a regular in your weekly dinner (or lunch) rotation.