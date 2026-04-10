Greek-Style Lamb Shanks Recipe

There's something special about slow-roasted, braised meat that you can taste in every bite. A method reserved for cuts of meat that are too lean to sear, braising meat at low heat infuses it with flavor and breaks down the tough connective tissue, leading to a meltingly tender meat and a thick, rich broth. It's a texture and flavor that is only possible to achieve by working slowly, with low heat and long cook times that lead to impressive results. It's a method that works perfectly for affordable cuts of meat like lamb shanks, which would otherwise be too tough to eat on their own. It's also a method that invites bold and unique flavors, which the long cook time transforms into a harmonious sauce.

This Greek-style lamb shank recipe, written with Michelle McGlinn, combines the robust flavor of lamb with bold, Mediterranean flavors like tomato, wine, lemon, garlic, cinnamon, cumin, oregano, and olives. Incensed by the sweet flavor of cinnamon and the bright flavor of lemon, the lamb becomes rich and buttery, masking the particularly gamey flavor of the lean cut. This is a great, stew-like dish to serve with mashed potatoes in the winter or orzo in the summer, and it's a beginner-friendly introduction to cooking lamb that is impressive in both its stunning presentation and layered flavor.