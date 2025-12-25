Buy Those Cheap Cuts Of Meat — This Cooking Method Makes Them Taste Expensive
Beginner cooks often fall into the trap of buying a cheap piece of meat. When you aren't well-versed in the different cuts, it can be hard to understand why chuck roast is on sale for $8 a pound while those Wagyu ribeyes and USDA prime steaks are going for much more. Visually, they seem like they could be similar — but when that first forkful makes it to your mouth, the tough texture makes the price difference clear. However, if you know how to treat them, those cheaper cuts can make some of the very best meals. The key to getting the most out of the less-pricey items at the butcher's counter, according to registered dietitian and cookbook author, Chef Abbie Gellman, is braising.
"Braising is a moist heat method that works beautifully for tough cuts of meat that take a longer time to cook," Gellman told Tasting Table. "The process of first searing the meat then simmering it in liquid over a long period of time on a low temperature helps to break down the collagen and connective tissue into gelatin, resulting in tender and juicy meat." Often what makes certain cuts of meat less expensive is the presence of a lot of connective tissue. This makes the meat too tough to enjoy if it is cooked quickly, but those tough cuts are perfect for braising. Cooked low and slow, it becomes tender and juicy — and for a fraction of the price of higher-end cuts.
Your crock pot is the ticket to easy, inexpensive braised meats
Braising is time-consuming process. The breakdown of that connective tissue happens slowly. This isn't a bad thing, though, as that time spent cooking also allows the dish to take on deep, complex flavors. But it does mean that braised meat isn't the kind of dinner you can whip up any night of the week — unless, that is, you bring a slow cooker into the mix.
The slow cooker is the perfect device for long braises. Toss any of the best cuts of meat for braising into the appliance before work, let it slowly do its job throughout the day, and you can come home to a delicious meal made from humble ingredients. Take Christina Musgrave's crock pot rump roast recipe, for example. Rump roast sells at a similar price point to chuck roast, and with an eight hour window in the slow cooker, this one perfectly fills your work day. But there are plenty of other options out there for slow cooker meals made with inexpensive meats.
Really, any braise recipe can be converted for use with a crock pot. There are plenty of things to consider when making a slow cooker recipe, but given the low temperature of the cook, so long as there is enough liquid in the pot, you can't really overcook it. As Abbie Gellman put it, "The main thing to remember is 'low and slow,' until it is really tender and falling apart." So, next time you're at the grocery store, Gellman suggested you take a look at the price of cuts like beef brisket, beef chuck roast, and lamb shanks. Left to braise in the slow cooker, they'll deliver you a stunning meal.