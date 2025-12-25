Buy Those Cheap Cuts Of Meat — This Cooking Method Makes Them Taste Expensive

Braising is time-consuming process. The breakdown of that connective tissue happens slowly. This isn't a bad thing, though, as that time spent cooking also allows the dish to take on deep, complex flavors. But it does mean that braised meat isn't the kind of dinner you can whip up any night of the week — unless, that is, you bring a slow cooker into the mix.

The slow cooker is the perfect device for long braises. Toss any of the best cuts of meat for braising into the appliance before work, let it slowly do its job throughout the day, and you can come home to a delicious meal made from humble ingredients. Take Christina Musgrave's crock pot rump roast recipe, for example. Rump roast sells at a similar price point to chuck roast, and with an eight hour window in the slow cooker, this one perfectly fills your work day. But there are plenty of other options out there for slow cooker meals made with inexpensive meats.

Really, any braise recipe can be converted for use with a crock pot. There are plenty of things to consider when making a slow cooker recipe, but given the low temperature of the cook, so long as there is enough liquid in the pot, you can't really overcook it. As Abbie Gellman put it, "The main thing to remember is 'low and slow,' until it is really tender and falling apart." So, next time you're at the grocery store, Gellman suggested you take a look at the price of cuts like beef brisket, beef chuck roast, and lamb shanks. Left to braise in the slow cooker, they'll deliver you a stunning meal.