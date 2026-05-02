The 13 Best Cheeses For Melting

The world of cheese can be overwhelming. Once you leave the grocery store aisle and step into a gourmet cheese shop, it can be hard to know where to begin, or even exactly what you're looking for if you're unfamiliar with the vast varieties of cheeses from around the globe. I too felt this way, until I managed the kitchen of a cheese store in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego, where I learned more that I could have ever dreamed about all things cheese. When I wasn't managing the kitchen, I was acting as a cheesemonger, recommending cheeses to customers based on their preferences, and luckily was able to sample the cheeses as a way to really get to know the product.

Our kitchen was always utilizing the most appropriate cheeses for melting, to make all kinds of recipes from thick, decadent macaroni and cheese to crispy, savory grilled cheeses. While a fresh ball of burrata was perfect atop a salad, it would have been a crime to try and melt burrata onto a sandwich or into a hot dish. Some cheeses melt much better than others, and knowing which types are best suited for melting is essential when cooking. Scientifically, cheese is made when casein, a protein in milk, is bound together and combined with fat and water, and when those protein molecules contain just the right amount of calcium, the cheese will melt properly. Unscientifically, trial and error is a great way to learn which cheeses melt well and which do not, especially when looking for the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich. Keep reading for a list of the most beautifully melting cheeses around.