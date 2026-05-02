The 13 Best Cheeses For Melting
The world of cheese can be overwhelming. Once you leave the grocery store aisle and step into a gourmet cheese shop, it can be hard to know where to begin, or even exactly what you're looking for if you're unfamiliar with the vast varieties of cheeses from around the globe. I too felt this way, until I managed the kitchen of a cheese store in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego, where I learned more that I could have ever dreamed about all things cheese. When I wasn't managing the kitchen, I was acting as a cheesemonger, recommending cheeses to customers based on their preferences, and luckily was able to sample the cheeses as a way to really get to know the product.
Our kitchen was always utilizing the most appropriate cheeses for melting, to make all kinds of recipes from thick, decadent macaroni and cheese to crispy, savory grilled cheeses. While a fresh ball of burrata was perfect atop a salad, it would have been a crime to try and melt burrata onto a sandwich or into a hot dish. Some cheeses melt much better than others, and knowing which types are best suited for melting is essential when cooking. Scientifically, cheese is made when casein, a protein in milk, is bound together and combined with fat and water, and when those protein molecules contain just the right amount of calcium, the cheese will melt properly. Unscientifically, trial and error is a great way to learn which cheeses melt well and which do not, especially when looking for the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich. Keep reading for a list of the most beautifully melting cheeses around.
Taleggio
Although it rounds out our list of the 12 most pungent cheeses in the world, don't be afraid of taleggio cheese. The washed rind cow's milk cheese from Italy has a complex flavor profile, with sweet and spicy notes, and plenty of umami. Its internal texture is similar to that of brie, and is spreadable even at room temperature, but really gets gooey and delectable as it's melted due to a high fat content.
Comté
Comté is an Alpine-style cheese that melts beautifully from the Jura department of France. Sold at various ages, older ones offer the most intense flavors. When I managed the cheese store kitchen, we used a combination of Comté and aged cheddar to make grilled cheeses, as the nutty and slightly sweet notes of Comté contrast perfectly with sharp aged cheddar, while both melt together seamlessly when grilled between layers of bread.
Fontina
While fontina cheese is now made in many countries, we have the Aosta Valley of Italy to thank for this creamy, earthy washed rind cow's milk cheese. The original Fontina Val D'Aosta's earthy scent and flavors are not for the faint of heart, but most other fontinas you're likely to encounter are much more mild and mellow, like those from Sweden, Denmark, and particularly American fontinas. No matter where it comes from, fontina melts smoothly.
Raclette
Raclette is a strong-smelling, sweet and nutty aged cow's milk cheese. It melts so well that there's a machine made specifically for broiling cut sections of the cheese which is then scraped onto foods like boiled potatoes and cornichons. Raclette is different than cheese fondue, as fondue is generally a mix of cheeses thinned out with wine or brandy. Originally from Switzerland's Valais region, raclette is equally popular in Alpine France.
Mozzarella
There's a scientific reason that makes mozzarella the perfect melting cheese. Low-moisture mozzarella is excellent for dishes that bake for a long time at moderate temperatures, like on casseroles and lasagnas where the cheese can bubble and brown nicely. While fresh mozzarella does melt, it can expel a lot of liquid which may lead to sogginess. But it is perfect for pizzas that are cooked fast and very hot.
Gruyere
Hailing from the gorgeous hillside town of Gruyères, Switzerland, think of gruyere as Comté's Swiss cousin, commonly melted on top of French onion soup. It's an aged cow's milk cheese that's slightly sweet but is also nutty, savory, and earthy, especially the longer it's aged. Use gruyere for the creamiest quiche that will have deeper and more complex flavor notes than using cheddar or Monterey Jack.
Cheddar
While cheddar cheese may seem American thanks to its popularity here, it's actually from the town of Cheddar in England, and we have the Brits to thank for gifting the world with the sharp yet creamy cheese. Ranging from sharp to mild and varying in color from yellow to orange, cheddar melts seamlessly into soups or onto grilled cheeses. Grate your own cheddar to avoid anti-caking agents in pre-shredded packages.
Gouda
Usually encased in a wax rind, rich and nutty goudas melt extremely well. There are many gouda cheeses at the grocery store, including smoked varieties. But seek out specialty cheese shops or fancier grocery stores with cheese counters for the best goudas. Keep an eye out for Beemster, an award-winning Dutch cheesemaker making aged goudas with deep, rich flavor notes, and Midnight Moon, a gouda made from goat's milk by Cypress Grove in Northern California.
Monterey Jack
One of the few cheeses with historic origins in the United States, Monterey Jack is a cow's milk cheese that's mild and creamy and won't compete with other flavors in most dishes. Monterey Jack and Colby Jack are different cheeses that do taste similar to one another, but Monterey Jack is common in both American and Mexican cooking due to it's perfect melting properties and mild flavor.
Muenster
Muenster cheese took a journey from France to the U.S., and isn't to be confused with the original French Munster cheese. The American version is less pungent with a mild flavor and buttery texture that won't overwhelm foods it's paired with, especially when melted into macaroni and cheese or topping a hot deli sandwich. It's underrated but its ability to melt extremely well means it's ideal for melting on top of burgers.
Brie
A charcuterie board staple, brie is a soft French cow's milk cheese with a bloomy, edible outer rind. The creamy, gooey center becomes molten when heated, and we won't snitch if you use this genius microwave shortcut for baked brie. While whole brie rounds melt wonderfully, you can also slice it to top an open-faced sandwich, then slide the whole thing under the broiler until the brie bubbles.
Havarti
Havarti cheese is often overlooked for more bold and commonly known cheeses like cheddar, Swiss, or provolone, but its mild and buttery flavor is perfect for occasions that don't call for an overwhelmingly flavored cheese. The semi-soft cow's milk cheese has origins in Denmark, and tastes beautifully creamy either cold or hot. Havarti is a perfect cheese for the most gooey cheeseburger you can imagine.
American cheese
It's impossible to overlook the peak melting perfection that is American cheese, especially since it was essentially engineered to do just that. American cheese's ability to melt perfectly and hold its consistency is what makes it a popular choice for hot applications in both restaurant and home kitchens. Don't underestimate the power of American cheese in macaroni, or to make the most gooey grilled cheese.