The San Diego Neighborhood Serving Some Of The Country's Best Italian Food

While New York City may be home to a well-known Little Italy, these days, it's just a few small blocks surrounded by the ever-expanding Chinatown neighborhood. The good news is that there are many more versions of Little Italy all over the United States, like Boston's North End or Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. On the West Coast, just north of Downtown San Diego and its busy Gaslamp District, sits a wildly popular area known as Little Italy, home to incredible Italian food and a bustling nightlife scene.

In the early 20th century, this area started as a hub for Italian and Portuguese tuna fisherman. During the 1920s, it evolved into both a residential neighborhood and business district. But Little Italy wasn't always the hot neighborhood it is now. The construction of Interstate 5 directly through the town led to a major loss of homes and businesses, but newer developments and commitment to a neighborhood feel have revitalized the town in the past few decades.

I worked in Little Italy about 10 years ago, and while the neighborhood was already popular in the mid 2010s, it's now a full-blown hotspot, with luxury residential buildings and fancy restaurants dotted in amongst the charming older buildings. Outdoor dining structures that popped up during the pandemic have remained in place and even expanded, giving the already-bustling neighborhood an even busier feel as diners spread out into the sidewalks and streets.