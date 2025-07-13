Carbonara Is Breakfast Food At This Extravagant San Diego Restaurant

The origins of carbonara, the creamy pasta topped with pancetta or bacon, are a little vague. But whether it was created by American soldiers in Italy around World War II or by native Italians, it's not usually a dish served and eaten for breakfast. Then when you consider that two of the main ingredients are bacon and egg yolks, a breakfast carbonara starts to make sense. That's exactly why we're fascinated by Morning Glory, a San Diego breakfast-focused restaurant that slings the Italian dish for the morning meal.

Aptly named Breakfast Carbonara, the dish is made of bucatini, crispy pork belly, a creamy cheese sauce, a soft-poached egg, and Calabrian chili oil for a touch of spice. Its menu says the dish is an ode to the eatery's neighborhood, so there must be some Italian influence in this section of San Diego. The breakfast carbonara is priced at $15 at the time of publishing. A quick Yelp search shows many images of the decadent pasta dish, which is also garnished with a julienne of basil placed directly on the poached egg.