The Best 'Little Italy' Neighborhoods In The US Beyond Manhattan

Among the Italian enclaves that were established across the U.S. at the beginning of the 20th century, Manhattan's Little Italy on Mulberry Street is arguably the most well-known. Yet it's far from the only neighborhood where Italian immigrants defined the commerce, culture, and spirit of the area. The Italian immigrants who poured into the U.S. from Sicily, Naples, Calabria, and beyond profoundly shaped America's food history and cuisine, and the heritage and tradition they brought with them across the Atlantic can be found in nearly every major city.

From the East Coast to the West Coast, the Midwest, and the South, Italian Americans are still making and serving the cuisine they grew up with, from Sicilian bakeries to red-gravy Italian American diners, gelaterias, and cheese shops. All over the U.S., you can find neighborhoods, corners, and streets that proudly carry Italy's cultural legacy and values — including strong family ties, hospitality, and a commitment to wining and dining well. "A tavola non si invecchia" is an Italian idiom that translates to: "At the table, one does not grow old." Eating and gathering around the table, in other words, revives not only the body, but the spirit.

Ahead, we've rounded up 10 of the country's lesser-known Little Italy neighborhoods outside of Manhattan. These locales are keepsakes of Italian cooking and culture where you can stroll through lively outdoor markets, buy fresh pasta for a quick dinner, weigh in on a century-long cannoli rivalry, admire towers of cheese, watch your pistachio-studded mortadella sliced to order, and take in the music and celebratory atmosphere of annual street festivals.