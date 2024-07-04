A Native New Englander Shares The 11 Best Spots To Grab A Cannoli In Boston

There's a laundry list of the Italian desserts that everyone should try at least once, including panna cotta, tiramisu, and of course, Italian cookies. But the one that is likely the most well-known is the cannoli. The classic, Sicilian cannoli is made with a fried shell, rolled up so that it can easily support a thick, cheesy filling made with ricotta, whole milk, and sugar. Before the cannoli is consumed, it's often dipped into toppings like chopped pistachios or chocolate chips.

And there's perhaps no better U.S. city to devour cannoli in than Boston: a haven for Italian American cuisine. The North End, an Italian ethnic enclave, historically supported a large population who came across the Atlantic. Many of these new arrivals and their families opened Italian restaurants to make a life for themselves, as well as make food that reflected their heritage. The legacy of this immigration persists today, as seen by the number of restaurants and pastry shops in the area serving Italian staples like the cannoli.

While there are a lot of spots to get cannoli in Boston, you don't want to waste your time on one with a mushy, limp shell. As someone who frequents the Boston area, I've cultivated a list of some of the quality spots where you need to stop for a truly good cannoli — meaning one with a balance of sweetness, a perfectly fried shell, and an array of toppings. Some are in the North End, while others are spread throughout the city.