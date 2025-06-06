Mortadella: What It Is, How It's Made, And Why It's Nothing Like Bologna

Take one look at mortadella, and you might immediately think about how much it looks like bologna. However, the two deli products actually aren't the same thing, and if you try to swap one for the other, you'll probably soon notice their many differences.

For example, bologna is a lot more uniform than mortadella, in which chunks of fat and leaner parts of the meat are often visible just in the coloring of the cold cut. Similarly, mortadella is usually spiced and enhanced by an array of different ingredients, while that's not traditionally the case for bologna. Therefore, mortadella usually offers a much more flavorful experience. Lastly, while mortadella is made with pork, bologna can be made with pork, beef, chicken, turkey, or a mixture of any of these meats.

These differences don't necessarily mean that one product is better than another. When you want a cold cut with a uniform albeit salty flavor, then you should go with bologna. However, when you're opting for a more complex, bold flavor, then mortadella is probably your best bet. The best way to tell the difference between the two, though, is to taste them side by side for yourself. Just remember that one of the main differences between mortadella and bologna is the fact that mortadella is the original, and bologna came afterwards as a spinoff of its more complex cousin.