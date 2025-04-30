Giada De Laurentiis' Hot Dog Swap For Elevated Pigs In A Blanket

Pigs in a blanket is one of the most classic snacks. Nothing is simpler than a mini hot dog wrapped up in some quality puff pastry, yet it still makes for one of the most popular hors d'oeuvres. There's also room for customization, and Giada De Laurentiis shared a recipe on Season 8, Episode 4 of "Giada at Home" that offers an elevated twist to the snack, swapping hot dogs for the Italian sausage known as mortadella.

Mortadella is made up of ground pork and cubes of pork fat (that's what the white spots distributed throughout the cut of meat are). Sometimes, the meat will be mixed with pistachios and black peppercorns that have extra flavor and crunch, making for a unique texture. For this recipe, via Food Network, De Laurentiis uses frozen puff pastry, wraps strips of mortadella in the dough, then coats each pig in a blanket with egg wash and some Gruyere before baking in a 375-degree Fahrenheit oven for 25 minutes and serving with Dijon mustard.