The Sweet Pigs-In-A-Blanket Wrapper Swap We Can't Get Enough Of

Making this version of pigs in a blanket isn't too different from cooking the original dish. Separate the cinnamon roll dough like you normally would, then cut each in half with a serrated knife so the pieces are as even as possible and don't get torn. You can even squirt the serrated knife with cooking spray to make the cutting easier. When each cinnamon roll is halved, flatten them and wrap each sausage, creating the pigs-in-a-blanket shape you know.

There are many types of sausages out there, but there are two options that work best for this sweet-and-savory dish. The first option is breakfast sausage links to lean into the breakfast component of this updated classic. Use maple sausage links for more sweetness or a spicy option to temper the sweetness. You also can't go wrong with the little smokies that are used in regular pigs in a blanket to blend sweet and savory flavors more.

When the pigs are in their blankets, bake them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 minutes. Or toss them in an air fryer at 320 degrees Fahrenheit, and the treat should be ready in less than 10 minutes. When it comes to the icing, drizzle it on top before serving or combine it with maple syrup to make a dipping sauce to replace the ketchup or mustard you'd serve the regular version of the dish with.

