Anthony Bourdain's 5-Ingredient Mortadella Sandwich That Anyone Can Make

Bourdain's mortadella sandwich recipe appears in his 2016 cookbook, "Appetites," and is based on a sandwich he ate at the Bar do Mané in São Paulo, Brazil. While the original features a cheese and roll more prevalent in Brazil, Bourdain swapped them out for ingredients more readily available in the U.S. And just as the chef took culinary liberties with his sandwich construction, so too should home cooks feel free to put their own stamp on a mortadella creation.

Kaiser rolls are a New York staple, but if you can't find them, feel free to swap in an onion or sourdough roll. Keep in mind you want something sturdy enough to stand up to the mortadella and cheese. As to the latter, you want something that melts well, so provolone is a great choice, but Munster, Havarti, Gouda, or even American cheese will do. If Dijon is just too much for you, dial it back with a bit of yellow mustard or, in the opposite direction, amp things up with spicy brown or Creole mustard. Mayonnaise is pretty straightforward here, and almost any brand will do. But if you're loyal to one, like tangy Duke's, then go right ahead with that.

If you need some bracing crunch, layer on dill pickle chips or go sweet with bread-and-butters. A few half-moons of thinly sliced onion wouldn't be out of place either. Just don't get heavy-handed. As Bourdain said in his 2000 cookbook, "Kitchen Confidential," "Good food is very often, even most often, simple food."