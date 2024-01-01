Grate Your Own Cheese For A Creamier, Meltier Macaroni Dish

Mac and cheese tops the list when it comes to über-comforting meals that can be baked in abundance for a hungry crowd. If you're looking for a simple way to intensify the cheesy notes and textures in your next batch, we've got a quick tip. To make a creamier, meltier macaroni dish, you need to grate in your cheese by hand instead of using a pre-shredded variety that comes in a packet.

Cheese that's been grated and packaged in a resealable bag is convenient for those moments when you need to pull a meal together at lightning speed. Indeed, shredded cheddar, gouda, and Monterey Jack are great for making quick sandwiches and melts, topping homemade pizza, and tossing through salads. However, these pre-packaged cheeses are coated in preservatives, such as cellulose, which prevent the individual shreds from clumping together in the bag, and natamycin, which inhibits mold.

These anti-caking and anti-microbial agents guarantee that each piece of cheese is distinct and can be scattered evenly over the top of lasagnas or strewn over an omelet, but they also hinder it from melting as efficiently as a freshly grated wedge of cheese. The strands soften in a lumpier fashion, impeding them from melting into that super-smooth consistency that lends macaroni dishes their comforting, velvety characteristic.