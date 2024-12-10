The Shortcut That Makes Baked Brie Completely Effortless
If you're looking for a way to add some pizzazz to a dinner party, presenting a whole baked brie is a surefire way to impress. Add some nuts and dried fruit and you've essentially got a mini cheeseboard. Although it's a reasonably quick dish to make, needing just 15 to 20 minutes in the oven, you also need to allow for preheating time. And if this is all you're making, it can feel like something of a waste to heat the oven for a single round of cheese.
The good news is you can get the same oozy effect by putting your brie in the microwave, and you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference. If guests drop in unexpectedly, or you just can't wait to get your hands on some melted cheese, you can have it ready in under two minutes.
Place your unwrapped cheese on a plate and microwave on high heat. Start with 1 minute, then check at 15-second intervals for firmness. It should be soft when prodded (gently) in the middle, but the edges should be firm enough to hold it together. If you're cooking a large wheel of brie, you might want to reduce the power and increase the time for more even heating.
Serving your microwaved baked brie
While it's tempting to dig straight into your soft brie with a spoon, it's best served with crackers or slices of crusty baguette. As an accompaniment, you can go savory like sun-dried tomatoes and garlic but dried fruits, fruit compotes, or a drizzle of honey will help cut through the fattiness of the cheese and create a balance of sweet and salty. There's just one thing to take into account if you're following a recipe for traditional baked brie. If the topping is normally cooked in the oven along with the cheese, you'll need to heat this separately and add before serving.
Where the microwave technique is really going to save you time is if you want to use your baked brie in another dish. Spread on sliced bread and top with cranberry and turkey for a melted cheese sandwich that doesn't need grilling. And if you've never tried melted brie as a sauce for pasta, this recipe is going to open up a creamy new world.