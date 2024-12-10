The Shortcut That Makes Baked Brie Completely Effortless

If you're looking for a way to add some pizzazz to a dinner party, presenting a whole baked brie is a surefire way to impress. Add some nuts and dried fruit and you've essentially got a mini cheeseboard. Although it's a reasonably quick dish to make, needing just 15 to 20 minutes in the oven, you also need to allow for preheating time. And if this is all you're making, it can feel like something of a waste to heat the oven for a single round of cheese.

The good news is you can get the same oozy effect by putting your brie in the microwave, and you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference. If guests drop in unexpectedly, or you just can't wait to get your hands on some melted cheese, you can have it ready in under two minutes.

Place your unwrapped cheese on a plate and microwave on high heat. Start with 1 minute, then check at 15-second intervals for firmness. It should be soft when prodded (gently) in the middle, but the edges should be firm enough to hold it together. If you're cooking a large wheel of brie, you might want to reduce the power and increase the time for more even heating.