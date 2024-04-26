Cheese Lovers, It's Time To Head To Cheddar, England. Here's Why.

Calling all cheese enthusiasts and curd connoisseurs — Cheddar, England, beckons! This charming village isn't just another quaint stop in rural England, it's also the birthplace of everyone's favorite cheese variety. If you're searching for an unforgettable culinary experience, get ready to embark on a cheesy pilgrimage.

That's right, Cheddar cheese — the slightly tangy, crumbly (sometimes bright orange) delight that graces sandwiches worldwide — originates from this spot, nestled in the picturesque Somerset countryside. There are references to making cheddar here as far back as the 12th century, and 21st-century visitors can witness traditional making methods passed down through generations. Throughout Somerset, there are numerous cheese shops and creameries. In the village, The Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company offers guided tours to learn all about cheesemaking and better understand where cheese comes from.

You can witness all of the steps, from the curdling of milk to the aging in cool, damp caves. These natural underground chambers offer an ideal environment for the cheese to mature, creating cheddar's signature sharp bite and crumbly texture. The caves, which Cheddar is also famous for, are a geological phenomenon and provide a consistently humid climate that is perfect for aging cheese in. The cool temperature slows down bacteria growth, allowing the cheese to mature gently. Meanwhile, the high humidity prevents the cheese from drying out. While some cheesemakers still rely on natural caves, modern technology allows for controlled environments above ground. These artificial caves mimic the natural conditions, ensuring consistent quality for large-scale production.