The Scientific Reason Mozzarella Makes The Perfect Melted Cheese

Your favorite pizza, empanada, or lasagna all have one thing in common — delicious, stringy, melted mozzarella that makes every bite irresistible. The cheese is high in both casein and fat. Casein, a protein, is responsible for this ooey gooey goodness. Fat content also plays an essential role in whether or not you'll get perfectly melted, stretchy mozzarella. These two components, plus water, form a casein matrix that binds calcium, fat, and water together, allowing for the structure to be flexible and fluid. At ideal temperatures, between 86 degrees Fahrenheit and 113 degrees Fahrenheit, the fat heats up and moves from a solid structure to a liquid structure, breaking some of the calcium bonds, which allows the cheese, in this case, mozzarella, to flow, stretch, and melt. Acid also plays a crucial role in the matrix bonds — too much acid and the bonds will break; too much acid and they'll never melt.

This is why it is so difficult to replicate the same sensory characteristics in dairy-free cheese, as a casein matrix can only be found in dairy milk. Vegan cheeses are often softer and more pliable from the start, as they lack a casein matrix that contributes to their rigidity, which holds the fat so it doesn't seep out and become oily in dairy cheese.