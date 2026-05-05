9 Reasons Cottage Cheese Is Everywhere In 2026

It was once one of the most overlooked items in the dairy aisle, but cottage cheese has had a pretty major comeback in recent years. This creamy, lumpy cheese might not look especially appetizing, but more and more of us are catching on to its fresh flavor and endless versatility.

Cottage cheese is made by heating cow's milk, curdling it by adding an acid, and separating out the curds. These solids are then chopped and combined with cream and salt, creating a thick yet spreadable cheese with a mild, tangy taste. The cheese was a staple in the early 1900s, and it had a resurgence amidst the diet craze of the 1970s. However, after decades of sitting quietly on grocery store shelves, cottage cheese rose to fame once again in 2023, fueled by viral social media recipes and a growing demand for protein-rich foods.

Boasting a wide array of sweet and savory applications, cottage cheese is more than just a diet food, and its recent boom certainly isn't unfounded. There's so much to love about this humble dairy product, from its health benefits to its moreish flavor, and today we're delving into the reasons behind its newfound following.