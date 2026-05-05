9 Reasons Cottage Cheese Is Everywhere In 2026
It was once one of the most overlooked items in the dairy aisle, but cottage cheese has had a pretty major comeback in recent years. This creamy, lumpy cheese might not look especially appetizing, but more and more of us are catching on to its fresh flavor and endless versatility.
Cottage cheese is made by heating cow's milk, curdling it by adding an acid, and separating out the curds. These solids are then chopped and combined with cream and salt, creating a thick yet spreadable cheese with a mild, tangy taste. The cheese was a staple in the early 1900s, and it had a resurgence amidst the diet craze of the 1970s. However, after decades of sitting quietly on grocery store shelves, cottage cheese rose to fame once again in 2023, fueled by viral social media recipes and a growing demand for protein-rich foods.
Boasting a wide array of sweet and savory applications, cottage cheese is more than just a diet food, and its recent boom certainly isn't unfounded. There's so much to love about this humble dairy product, from its health benefits to its moreish flavor, and today we're delving into the reasons behind its newfound following.
1. It's packed with protein
Cottage cheese has become especially popular among health-conscious individuals, thanks to its high protein content. This nifty ingredient is an excellent tool for helping you hit your protein goals, whether you're blitzing it into a post-workout smoothie, or using it as a dip for crunchy crudités.
A 100-gram serving of full-fat cottage cheese contains around 11 grams of protein, — a similar amount to that found in edamame beans and steel-cut oats. This makes the cheese a fantastic option for vegetarians or those looking to cut down on meat. While many cheeses are high in protein, cottage cheese stands out as a lower-fat option than other favorites like Parmesan and provolone. And, it's far more versatile than its sharper, saltier cousins.
As well as being rich in protein, cottage cheese comes with many other health benefits, too. It's an excellent source of vitamin B12, which is essential for maintaining a healthy nervous system, and also contains a notable dose of phosphorus — a mineral that plays a key role in tissue and cell repair. In addition to this, eating cottage cheese will give you a good boost of calcium and selenium, keeping your bones strong and protecting the body against oxidative stress.
2. It's affordable
One of the most appealing things about cottage cheese is its affordability. Unlike many other trendy health foods on the market, this simple dairy product comes with a surprisingly palatable price tag, making it an easily accessible staple.
Tubs come in various sizes, and buying in bulk will generally save you money. At the time of writing, you can pick up a 16-ounce tub (around four servings) of the popular Knudson brand low-fat cottage cheese at Walmart for less than $4. The 24-ounce version comes in at just over $5, while the hefty 48-ounce tub is priced at almost $9.
Once opened, cottage cheese will keep well in the fridge for up to seven days, so you don't have to worry about it going to waste. Pick up a tub, and you can use it throughout the week in your meals, snacks, and bakes as desired; it'll pack plenty of essential nutrients and rich, creamy flavor into your diet.
3. The flavor is surprisingly mild
Some are put off by cottage cheese's lumpy appearance, but once you give it a try, you might be surprised just how mild the flavor is. It's creamy, a little salty, and not at all overpowering, which means it's as well-suited to eating by the spoonful as it is for jazzing up with extra ingredients.
Cottage cheese comes in full-fat and low-fat versions, with the former boasting a richer and creamier mouthfeel. Both types pair well with other savory foods like eggs, tomatoes, and bacon, as well as sweet additions like berries, honey, and granola. You can enhance cottage cheese with spices (think paprika, Tajín, or garlic powder) and aromatics (perhaps garlic or lemon zest) to create a nutrient- and flavor-packed dip or topping. Or, turn it into a pudding-like treat by blending it with cocoa powder, nut butters, and a sweetener of your choice.
If the texture still isn't doing it for you, there's always the option to blitz the cheese in a food processor or blender. This way, you'll be left with a lump-free, yogurt-like consistency that makes the cheese easier to spread, drizzle, or stir together with other liquid ingredients.
4. Social media has fuelled its popularity
Social media is a major driver of modern food trends, and platforms like TikTok and Instagram have played a significant role in cottage cheese's recent resurgence. A quick search will bring up a vast array of viral recipes that perfectly demonstrate just how creative you can get with this unassuming ingredient.
Nutritionists, fitness influencers, and curious home cooks alike have taken to social media to share their creative uses for cottage cheese. Countless videos have amassed millions of views, so it's no wonder that sales of the cheese have climbed year-on-year since 2023. In 2025, over 700 million pints of cottage cheese were sold across the U.S. according to data gathered by Circana and reported by Farm Journal. In fact, supply is now struggling to keep up with the demand, with many grocery stores often facing shortages.
Popular viral recipes include high-protein desserts like cottage cheese ice cream, cheesecake, and banana bread, as well as savory sauces, dips, and flatbreads. Many of these meals, snacks, and treats come together quickly with just a handful of ingredients, which only adds to their widespread appeal.
5. It's lower in fat than many other dairy products
Despite its delightfully creamy taste and texture, cottage cheese is actually much lower in fat than many other dairy products, making it all the more appealing. It's especially useful for adding richness and moisture to recipes without dramatically bumping up the fat content.
Standard, whole milk cottage cheese contains around 4.2 grams of fat per 100-gram serving. Opt for a low-fat version, and you'll get around 2.3 grams per 100 grams. It's this combination of low fat and high protein that makes cottage cheese so unique, hence why health-conscious foodies are raving about it.
Similar products like cream cheese and sour cream are much higher in fat, sitting at 33.5 grams and 18 grams per 100-gram serving, respectively. So, dollop cottage cheese atop your morning toast instead of swiping over cream cheese, and you'll be consuming a lot less fat while also getting an impressive dose of protein. Or, if you're crafting a creamy pasta sauce, why not swap the usual heavy cream for blended cottage cheese, which will reduce the fat content by almost 90%.
6. It's minimally processed
There has been a growing interest in whole-food diets and minimally processed ingredients like cottage cheese. While the cheese does, obviously, undergo some processing to get to its final state, it doesn't get stripped of nutrients or laden with sugar, fat, or other additives like many other products found on supermarket shelves. In its natural form, cottage cheese is nothing more than milk, cream, and salt, so its short, simple ingredient list aligns well with the whole-foods approach to eating.
There is, however, some variation between the ingredients found in different cottage cheese brands. While the Daisy brand has nothing added, Walmart's Great Value version does contain stabilizers and preservatives like guar gum and potassium sorbate. If you're picking up a flavored version, like Knudsen's pineapple cottage cheese, you'll likely find added sugar in there too. So, make sure to check the ingredients list if you're aiming to keep things as "natural" as possible.
7. Today's cottage cheese comes in more varieties than ever
As versatile as it is, you don't have to stick to buying conventional cottage cheese. As the dairy product's popularity has skyrocketed, the range of products on offer has increased, and the cheese now comes in a wide range of flavors and formats. So, when browsing the dairy aisle, you can choose a variety that best suits your cooking, baking, or snacking goals.
Many cottage cheese products come flavored with fruity add-ins like blueberries, pineapple, or strawberries, often in the form of a sweetened compote layer. These versions are particularly great for adding to desserts or breakfast bowls, when you want things to feel more treat-like.
There's also variation among unflavored varieties of cottage cheese. While you can, of course, choose between full-fat or low-fat cottage cheese, you'll also find "large curd" and "small curd" products on the shelf. Larger chunks of curd yield a higher moisture content and therefore have a creamier mouthfeel, while small versions have a slightly drier consistency and tangier flavor. Whipped cottage cheese, on the other hand, is completely smooth and amazing for dipping, spreading onto bagels, or making dressings and sauces. You can even get your hands on cottage cheese with added probiotic cultures for a gut-healthy boost, or added protein if you need a little more help hitting your nutritional goals.
8. You can bake it, blend it, or dollop it
There's certainly no shortage of ways to use cottage cheese, and this is another key factor in its popularity. It's tasty enough to enjoy as is, but equally delicious when blended into batters for breads, scones, or pancakes, or used as the base of a creamy topping or sauce.
One of our favorite ways to use cottage cheese is blended into a smooth, ranch-style dip with an array of savory seasonings, such as dill, parsley, and garlic powder. You can also use the cheese to pack extra protein into a classic baked ziti or Alfredo sauce. The cottage cheese flatbread is another viral favorite. This sees the cheese blended with eggs and seasonings before the batter is baked in a thin layer to create a foldable wrap that's ideal for stuffing with all of your go-to sandwich fillers.
If you want to add extra creaminess to an omelet, whisk a few spoonfuls of cottage cheese with the eggs before pan-frying everything. Or, give the internet-famous savory bowl a try by pairing cottage cheese with spicy sauteed ground beef and roasted sweet potatoes. Then, there's the toast-topping technique — another wonderfully customizable way to enjoy the cheese. Just dollop it atop slices of toasted crusty bread, and go all out with extra toppings of your choice, such as sliced avocado, smoked salmon, fresh berries, or a drizzle of hot honey.
9. It shines in sweet treats
While its savory applications are vast, cottage cheese's ability to enhance sweet treats is just as impressive. A super simple way to transform the cheese into a decadent dessert is blitzing it with cocoa powder, maple syrup, and any other flavorings of your choice (think vanilla or orange zest) to create a velvety chocolate mousse. Cottage cheese feels right at home in a brownie batter, too, where it keeps things moist and rich while adding a welcome protein boost.
Cottage cheese also works beautifully in a cheesecake. Used in addition to the usual cream cheese, it brings that all-important creaminess while keeping things lighter and lower in fat. Ice cream is another go-to. Try blitzing cottage cheese in a food processor with strawberries, bananas, or cocoa powder and a good glug of maple syrup, then popping the mixture into the freezer to set. Soon, you'll have a healthier take on the beloved frozen dessert that's perfect for topping with fresh fruits, chopped nuts, or sweet sauces.
If you're after something simple and cozy, add cottage cheese to a chocolate chip muffin batter, perhaps throwing in rolled oats and using natural sweeteners to continue the wholesome theme. Combining blended cottage cheese with melted chocolate and setting the mixture in the fridge will also yield a batch of ultra-smooth, melt-in-the-mouth fudge.